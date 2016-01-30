5 Ultimate Hair Butters & Oils For Winter

By CurlyNikki
We’ve been talking a lot about how protective styles, in conjunction with moisturizing, and sealing can be beneficial for your hair this winter. To keep the theme going, I thought I’d run down a few of the oils and butters I like to use to keep my hair in the best shape possible as the temperatures drop.
Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO)
This rather heavy oil helps to thicken hair, making it strong from the inside out. It’s been known to increase blood flow to the scalp, sending nutrients to hair follicles. That, in turn, boosts hair growth. The smell isn’t the greatest, so I like to add a few drops of peppermint and tea tree essential oils. Not only do they help make the scent of the JBCO a little more bearable, they are both great for scalp health.
JBCO, an unrefined form of regular castor oil, can be used directly on the scalp — but is also fabulous as a sealant, especially in cooler months.
Coconut Oil
This popular oil penetrates the hair follicle, contains vitamin E, and helps strengthen the hair by building protein. For me, coconut oil has been really effective for finger detangling while pre-pooing and it also gives the hair a great shine. As it gets cooler, depending on where you store it, your coconut oil will begin to solidify. Scoop a little bit out with your finger and rub it between your palms to warm it up for easy application. Virgin coconut oil usually has a pretty long shelf life (over a year), but in any case, take note of the expiration date on the jar.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Affectionately known as EVOO in the natural hair world, this natural emollient also penetrates the hair shaft and promotes scalp health, fighting off fungi and bacteria. It’s full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, helps prevent hair loss, and retains the moisture in your hair. I like using EVOO alone or mixed with commercial hair masques for deep conditioning. Adding some scalp-stimulating essential oils (like rosemary, peppermint, or tea tree) to your EVOO makes for a good scalp massage oil or hot oil treatment.
Avocado Oil
This one has been known to “heal” dry, brittle strands and easily penetrates the hair and scalp. It’s high in monounsaturated fatty acid and contains high levels of antioxidant vitamin E, both of which prove to be super beneficial for overall hair and scalp health. Being a bit heavier than grape seed oil, I like to swap one for the other when it gets cooler, using avocado oil as my heat protectant of choice for blowouts. You can also mix avocado oil with conditioners to add some more slip.
Shea Butter
Whipped or not, this is probably my favorite of all! A natural fat extracted from West Africa's karite tree, shea butter is widely used for its conditioning properties, helping to lock (or seal) in moisture which fights against breakage and split ends. It protects against harsh weather conditions and is rich in vitamins A and E, which assist in soothing a dry, irritated scalp. I like to use shea butter immediately after applying a leave-in to my freshly washed (and still fairly damp) hair. My strands are always super soft, without being overly greasy.
