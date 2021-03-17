Sourdough starters, DIY tie-dye sweatsuits, sewing your own masks, even coming up with our own TikTok dances — at this point in the quarantine era, we’ve tried every at-home trend we could find. But unfortunately, we’re not out of the stay-at-home order woods just yet. If you’re still feeling a little stir crazy and in need of some ideas for keeping up your creative momentum, you’ve come to the right place.