Very-Berry Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Serves 3 (makes 6 5-inch pancakes)
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp sea salt
1 cup (for cooking) + 6 tbsp (for topping) Dannon Light & Fit Vanilla Greek Nonfat Yogurt
1 egg
1 cup almond milk
Cooking spray (organic coconut, recommended)
1/2 cup fresh blueberries or diced strawberries
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
Special Equipment
Metal whisk
9-inch nonstick skillet or pan
Instructions
1. To a medium-sized mixing bowl, add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir to combine.
2. One at a time, add 1 cup yogurt, egg, and milk. Whisk until smooth.
3. Over low-medium heat, heat cooking spray in skillet.
4. Pour about ¼ cup batter into the skillet, and let set until it bubbles, about 1 minute. Then add 6-7 blueberries or 4-5 strawberry pieces on top.
5. Once pancake edges begin to brown, stiffen, and bubble, use a spatula to carefully flip the pancake.
6. Cook the other side until golden brown, about 1 1/2-2 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside on a plate.
7. Repeat steps 4-6 until no batter is left. Cook time will shorten for each pancake as the pan becomes hotter.
8. Distribute remaining yogurt on top of pancakes, allocating about 1 tbsp per pancake. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve immediately.
