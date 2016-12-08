All good things must eventually come to an end, and Kayleigh, Gabija, and Chelsea's dreamy romp across Berlin's electric bars and awe-inspiring cultural sites is, alas, no exception. But that doesn't mean they can't wrap up their trip in truly decadent style.
After Chelsea's DJ-ing gig at the chic Prince Charles club, the women head over to Dr. Pong — a cave-like ping-pong bar — where they're sucked into a vertiginous paddle-slapping showdown that you'd have to see to believe. And lucky for you, we capture it in the virtual reality video, above.
Their pong skills might seem (and are!) miraculous, but it's their bond that's even more incredible. As they pose for their final tipsy photo booth session, Chelsea discusses her love for Gabija's fiery Leo energy, and Kayleigh's kind and gentle spirit. Together, these besties make a perfect team of daring, supportive women. If they're not #friendshipgoals, we don't know what is.
