Being Single Isn’t Lonely, It’s An Opportunity For Connections You Never Expected

I’ve observed that this willingness to cultivate new relationships has also manifested in other areas as a more general curiosity. I don’t want to give you any YouTube yoga affirmations about how The Most Important Person In Your Life Is You, but I have noticed that the self-confidence that has come with making new friends or bonding more with old ones has gone hand-in-hand with the self-possession I’ve found through indulging my interests as much as possible. I live alone, and so much of my time is spent by myself. That time is filled with doing exactly what I want: watching all of Daisy Jones and the Six in one go even though I am perfectly aware it is quite bad, using every utensil in the kitchen to make tacos just for myself, playing “When The Going Gets Tough” over and over again because sometimes I just wake up with a Billy Ocean-related brain disease.