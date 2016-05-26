Unless you have anytime-access to a pool or are a quick trip away from a beach, the number of times you actually wear a swimsuit doesn't usually justify the pretty penny you paid for it. With so little return on the investment, shopping for a new suit can be seriously frustrating. If you're looking to make your purchase a little more worthwhile, may we introduce you to the bold ladies below who make the case for sporting swimwear even when water isn't a part of the game plan.
Spotted at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, AL, we got a firsthand look at how Southerners do festival style. With the sandy shore as the backdrop, these revelers showed up outfitted in crochet bikinis and cutout one-pieces that just might look better posing as crop tops and bodysuits than wading in the waves. To replicate these line-blurring style ideas for the beach (or wherever the weekend takes you), we broke them down piece by piece with the latest from H&M. Ahead, our favorite ways to get the most bang for your bathing-suit buck.
A solid one-piece is the perfect jumping-off point for a look that can hang in the heat. Layered with cutoffs and the one trend we've been vibing all spring — dad hats — it's both sweatproof and stylish.
If you want to switch up your swimwear this season, consider scooping up a crocheted bikini. The netted texture on this halter offers instant ventilation and allows it to double as a crop top when you're off the beach.
If classic black bikinis are your thing, mix things up this summer by sporting one with fun geometric straps. Give the look longevity beyond the pool by pairing it with a high-waisted circle skirt and peach sunnies.
This cutout, halter one-piece is giving us life. If fire-engine red is too aggressive, try it in a more low-key shade, like olive green. To complete the outfit, offset the glam silhouette with distressed jorts.
For some extra support, look for a swim top with a thicker band underneath the bust. The extra material makes it easier to get away with wearing it as a normal top, as do shorts that cinch higher at the waist, like this sunny pair with au courant pom-poms.
