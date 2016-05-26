5 Reasons Your Swimsuit Is The Perfect Top

Alison Ives
Unless you have anytime-access to a pool or are a quick trip away from a beach, the number of times you actually wear a swimsuit doesn't usually justify the pretty penny you paid for it. With so little return on the investment, shopping for a new suit can be seriously frustrating. If you're looking to make your purchase a little more worthwhile, may we introduce you to the bold ladies below who make the case for sporting swimwear even when water isn't a part of the game plan.

Spotted at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, AL, we got a firsthand look at how Southerners do festival style. With the sandy shore as the backdrop, these revelers showed up outfitted in crochet bikinis and cutout one-pieces that just might look better posing as crop tops and bodysuits than wading in the waves. To replicate these line-blurring style ideas for the beach (or wherever the weekend takes you), we broke them down piece by piece with the latest from H&M. Ahead, our favorite ways to get the most bang for your bathing-suit buck.

Advertisement
Photographed by Cassidy Turner.
Shop This
H&M
Multistrand Necklace
$9.99
H&M
Bodysuit With Lacing
$14.99
H&M
Denim Shorts
$19.99
H&M
Cotton Cap
$9.99
A solid one-piece is the perfect jumping-off point for a look that can hang in the heat. Layered with cutoffs and the one trend we've been vibing all spring — dad hats — it's both sweatproof and stylish.
Photographed by Isabella Alesci.
Shop This
H&M
Sunglasses
$9.99
H&M
Crocheted Tank Top
$17.99
H&M
3-pack Necklaces
$5.99
H&M
Embroidered Shorts
$24.99
If you want to switch up your swimwear this season, consider scooping up a crocheted bikini. The netted texture on this halter offers instant ventilation and allows it to double as a crop top when you're off the beach.
Photographed by Cassidy Turner.
Shop This
H&M
Polarizing Sunglasses
$49.99
H&M
Circle Skirt
$14.99
H&M
Bikini Top
$17.99
If classic black bikinis are your thing, mix things up this summer by sporting one with fun geometric straps. Give the look longevity beyond the pool by pairing it with a high-waisted circle skirt and peach sunnies.
Photographed by Cassidy Turner.
Shop This
H&M
Lyocell Bodysuit
$29.99
H&M
Denim Shorts Boyfriend Low
$24.99
H&M
Sunglasses
$9.99
This cutout, halter one-piece is giving us life. If fire-engine red is too aggressive, try it in a more low-key shade, like olive green. To complete the outfit, offset the glam silhouette with distressed jorts.
Photographed by Isabella Alesci.
Shop This
H&M
Lace Shorts
$24.99
H&M
Sunglasses
$7.99
H&M
2-pack Hair Clips
$4.99
H&M
Triangle Bikini Top
$17.99
For some extra support, look for a swim top with a thicker band underneath the bust. The extra material makes it easier to get away with wearing it as a normal top, as do shorts that cinch higher at the waist, like this sunny pair with au courant pom-poms.
Advertisement

More from Street Style