Unless you have anytime-access to a pool or are a quick trip away from a beach, the number of times you actually wear a swimsuit doesn't usually justify the pretty penny you paid for it. With so little return on the investment, shopping for a new suit can be seriously frustrating. If you're looking to make your purchase a little more worthwhile, may we introduce you to the bold ladies below who make the case for sporting swimwear even when water isn't a part of the game plan.Spotted at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, AL, we got a firsthand look at how Southerners do festival style. With the sandy shore as the backdrop, these revelers showed up outfitted in crochet bikinis and cutout one-pieces that just might look better posing as crop tops and bodysuits than wading in the waves. To replicate these line-blurring style ideas for the beach (or wherever the weekend takes you), we broke them down piece by piece with the latest from H&M . Ahead, our favorite ways to get the most bang for your bathing-suit buck.