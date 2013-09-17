When shopping online, there are few things more disheartening than the dreaded word "pre-order." Because, yes, we don't need it now, but we'd really like to have it sooner than later. That said, let us introduce you to our little friend: this gorgeous, gem-encrusted topper inspired by the J.Crew baseball cap backordered until November. Yeah, we definitely could not wait that long.
For our version, we chose another gray and navy cap and got busy bedazzling with a mix of sparkling Swarovski crystals. To get the look yourself, secure the gems with super-strong E6000 glue and use a bobby pin to apply for accuracy. For the starburst fade, start in the middle of the hat and keep the gems in a heavily concentrated pattern, then space less frequently as you move to the outer edges. Once you're done, you'll have a cap worthy of pre-orders yourself!
Photographed by Rockie Nolan.
