For our version, we chose another gray and navy cap and got busy bedazzling with a mix of sparkling Swarovski crystals . To get the look yourself, secure the gems with super-strong E6000 glue and use a bobby pin to apply for accuracy. For the starburst fade, start in the middle of the hat and keep the gems in a heavily concentrated pattern, then space less frequently as you move to the outer edges. Once you're done, you'll have a cap worthy of pre-orders yourself!