How To Make An Avocado & Shrimp Bowl

Avocado & Shrimp Bowl August 12, 2016This tropical bowl is filled with sliced mangos, avocados, and chili garlic shrimp. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- ½ avocado
- Approximately 10 medium (deveined, tail-on) shrimp
- 1/2 mango, cubed
- 1 handful arugula (or lettuce of your choice)*
- Salt & pepper
- Olive oil
- 1/2 lime
- 1/2 tsp honey
- 1/2 tsp chili powder or cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
Recipe Instructions
- Toss the shrimp with 1-2 teaspoons of olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. Cook in a pan (or grill) on medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side. As soon as the shrimp turn pink, they’re fully cooked. Allow the shrimp to cool for about 5 minutes before adding them to the rest of the dish.
- Top the arugula with the shrimp, chopped avocado, and cubed mango. Chop 1 chunk of mango very finely and combine it with 2 teaspoons of olive oil, the juice of 1/2 a lime, 1/2 teaspoon of honey, and salt and pepper. Pour over the rest of the ingredients.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
