How To Make Avocado Egg Cups

Eggs In Avocados Make these baked avocado bowls for an easy brunch treat. Cook Time: 15 Minutes Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 1 large avocado, preferably Hass
- 2 eggs
- Salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- Optional toppings: crumbled cooked bacon, chopped green onions, minced fresh herbs, diced jalapeños, shredded cheese, pesto, salsa or tomato sauce.
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly coat a small baking dish or ramekins with cooking spray (this will keep any extra egg from sticking).
- Place each avocado half in the baking dish or ramekins. Using a spoon, scoop out a bit of the avocado to make a large enough hole to hold the egg.
- Crack the eggs, one at a time, and gently slide them into each avocado half; season with salt and black pepper.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the egg white is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle eggs with toppings.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
