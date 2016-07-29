How To Make Avocado Egg Cups

Eggs In Avocados Make these baked avocado bowls for an easy brunch treat. Cook Time: 15 Minutes Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 large avocado, preferably Hass
  • 2 eggs
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Optional toppings: crumbled cooked bacon, chopped green onions, minced fresh herbs, diced jalapeños, shredded cheese, pesto, salsa or tomato sauce.
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly coat a small baking dish or ramekins with cooking spray (this will keep any extra egg from sticking).
  2. Place each avocado half in the baking dish or ramekins. Using a spoon, scoop out a bit of the avocado to make a large enough hole to hold the egg.
  3. Crack the eggs, one at a time, and gently slide them into each avocado half; season with salt and black pepper.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until the egg white is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle eggs with toppings.
“Avocado
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement
Baked Avocado Egg Cup Recipe Video

More from Food & Drinks