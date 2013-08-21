Photo: Courtesy of Autumn Cashmere.
There are a few sartorial salves that we cannot resist — sexy-yet-comfy shoes, buttery soft leather, and anything cashmere. So this cute little number from Autumn Cashmere not only hits us at one of our weak spots, but it also arrives at the perfect moment: when it's technically still summer, yet cooling off just enough that a lightweight sweater doesn't seem oppressively heavy. You could easily pair this knitwear basic with cutoffs or a flirty mini over the next few weeks, and then swap in some wide-leg jeans or layer it under a chambray button-up when the temps really start dropping. Plus, the muted, earthy hues make it a fall-wardrobe workhorse. Now you see why we're hopelessly smitten with this find, right?
Autumn Cashmere Engineered Stripe Crew Sweater, $268, available at Hysteria, 125 South Fairfax Street, Alexandria; 703-548-1615.
