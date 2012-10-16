Skip navigation!
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
KCRW's Mathieu Schreyer Provides The Perfect Fall Playlist
Valerie Novotny
Oct 16, 2012
Celebrity Style
Janelle Monáe Plans Our Road Trip Playlist & More!
Valerie Novotny
Sep 27, 2012
Entertainment
Want You Back: 5 Broken-Up Bands We Wish Would Reunite
Valerie Novotny
Aug 29, 2012
Entertainment
No "Maybe" About It: 5 Songs to Help You Get Your Flirt On
Unless you're a 14-year-old girl, or the U.S. Olympic Swim Team, using "Call Me Maybe" as a pick-up line probably isn't your best bet. As stylish,
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
The Studs Of Sound: The L.A. Hotties Heating Up Your Stereos
Nothing's quite as dreamy as a dude in a band. Whether you're the type to fall for Jagger or a Jonas, there's no denying that musicians have a tendency to
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
Listen Up! 5 Summer Songs We're Totally Stuck On
Ever find yourself clicking away at your MacBook or sifting through the latest sample sale only to find yourself humming along to that catchy tune for the
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
A Dope KCRW DJ Sounds Off On His Top 5 Tunes!
If you keep crazy hours like us (these deadlines can be a dooz!), on Tuesday mornings from midnight to three a.m. you can find DJ Anthony Valadez playing
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
Get The Lowdown On Lower Dens Before Their Set On Sat!
Baltimore band Lower Dens might sound similar to another Cali fave (and fellow Maryland musicians) Beach House, but they're about to make a name for
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
Shoe Design Looks Like Second Nature To Bon Iver
Sure, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon may look more like a cooky college professor than a fashion icon with his scruffy beard and penchant for patched-up
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
Fine-Tune Your Summer Playlist With These 5 Performers
Still unabashedly belting out Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe"? Yeah, we are, too. While we'll always have a soft spot for the silly, we're always
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
Here's Your Soundtrack To Summer, Straight From L.A.'s Cool New B...
We don't mean to toot our own horns, but there's an insane amount of talent comin' out of the City of Angels lately. When it comes to music, L.A. is a
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Hear This! We've Got 5 Hot Overseas Bands To Listen To Now
An epidemic is sweeping through the U.S. It seems Americans are stricken with a fever: Anglofever! The Brits are invading our country through almost every
by
Valerie Novotny
Los Angeles
Music To Our Ears: The Best Beach-Party Playlist For Summer
Shades. Sunscreen. Swimsuit. A stack of mags. Check, check, check, and check! All that's missing to make our beach-day getaway complete are some stellar
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Pretty-Girl Rock: 5 Female-Fronted Bands That Bring The Jams & Glam
If you ask us, 2012 is shaping up to be a stellar year for female-fronted bands. The OG of pretty-girl punk, Shirley Manson and her band, Garbage, are
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Before You Hit The Cantina, Check Out Our Cinco De Mayo Playlist
The Mexican equivalent of St. Patrick's Day is the perfect excuse to show some love to our fave South of the border delicacies. But while you're
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
The Neighbourhood's Jam, "Sweater Weather," Sets Our Sights On Su...
Sure, it may be closer to swimsuit than sweater season, but that doesn't mean we can't get our jam on to this chilly temp-themed tune. The
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Countdown to Coachella: The Best Of The Bottom-Line Bands
Isn't it fairly obvious by now how absolutely amped we are for the colossal music fête, Coachella, kicking off in, like — a few hours! In fact, the
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
The Ultimate Fashion Playlist — Inspired By Our Fave Spring Trends
Sure, you mastered the art of matching your accessories to your garb at like age 10: shoes, purse, jewelry — the works — all in the name of looking
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Mad Men Music: What Our Fave Characters Would Listen To Today
Here at R29, we've got a different type of March Madness — the kind that includes smokes, scotch, and some stellar '60s style. Before you get all
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
The Ultimate Driving Playlist: Swap Road Rage For Road Rave
When faced with the ever-present "carmageddon," otherwise known as L.A. traffic, nothing keeps us from going full-on cray like our fave beats blasting
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Catch Goth Poptress Zola Jesus Performing Tonight At NHM's First ...
Zola Jesus is not at all what she seems. The teeny-tiny (she's only 4'11"!) singer-slash-songwriter may at times look like a ethereal waif, but she's
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Cure Your Spring Music Fever With These Can't-Miss Shows
If you're looking to slip out of that pre-springtime slump, listen up! There's no better way to prep for the ultra-involved indie mecca, Coachella, than
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
3 Perfect Playlists For All The Lovers (And Haters) Out There
If you cringe at the thought of tolerating typical V-Day tunes, we're right there with you. And since we know you're sick of the sap, we've
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Get Your Dance On: Class Actress Is Playing Not One, But Two L.A....
Whether we're dusting off our Depeche Mode vinyls or ogling La Roux's adorable androg outfits — here at R29, we are sort of obsessed with the
by
Valerie Novotny
Entertainment
Turn The Radio Up, Roll The Windows Down: We Found Our New Joy-Ri...
With SXSW quickly approaching, we're making a mental list of all the bands we're pining to see, and Delta Spirit is definitely in our top five. Now,
by
Valerie Novotny
