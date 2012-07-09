Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Tommy Dorfman
New York
Guys, Pencil In A Wardrobe Upgrade At Bonobos' New NYC Shop
Tommy Dorfman
Jul 9, 2012
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 02 2012
Tommy Dorfman
Jul 2, 2012
Entertainment News
W-O-W: 50 Shades Of Grey Author Makes This Much $$$ Everyday
Tommy Dorfman
Jul 1, 2012
Entertainment News
Alex Pettyfer Talks Strip-Club Research For Magic Mike
How's your Friday going? We've spent ours daydreaming about being Alex Pettyfer's date to the male strip clubs he visited while he was prepping for Magic
by
Tommy Dorfman
New York
Calling All Bookworms! This Sale Has The Coolest $10 Tomes In Town
Lacking in coffee table books or looking for some amazing new reads? Check out Clic Bookstore and Gallery's insane sale (like this sh*t's cray) to pick
by
Tommy Dorfman
Designers
Rodarte's Debut Shoe Line Involves The Chicest Sand Art We've Eve...
Inspired by the Australian landscape, the Mulleavy sisters from Rodarte have dreamed up a collection comprised of molded resin and layers of colored sand
by
Tommy Dorfman
New York
Is This Hilarious New Brooklyn Web Series The Gay Version Of Girls?
Brooklyn based writers + Brooklyn based actors + Brooklyn based musicians = this year's best new web series. We know, some of you are probably thinking,
by
Tommy Dorfman
New York
Is Condé Trying To Cripple Carine Roitfeld's New Mag?
Today's Condé Nast story (if true) has us wondering if they've ever heard of picking on someone their own size. The publishing house is reportedly
by
Tommy Dorfman
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 12 2012
We think James Franco might have completely lost his mind. If you disagree, go check out "I Wish He'd Cut Deeper" at the New Museum, a video that shows
by
Tommy Dorfman
Mens
Procrastinators, Rejoice! Our Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Guide
Well, here we are again. Less than a week until Father's Day and somehow, even after planning an awesome gift guide weeks in advance, we've managed to
by
Tommy Dorfman
New York
Bling Up Your Memorial Day Weekend With 25% Off Bing Bang Jewelry
Talk about starting your Memorial Day weekend off with, well, a bang. Anna Sheffield's bad-ass jewelry collection, Bing Bang, is on a holiday high and
by
Tommy Dorfman
Celebrity Beauty
Lady Gaga Rocks The Biggest Ponytail Of All Time
Gaga, Gaga, Gaga. Just look at that hair. Seems she's back to her old tricks, except, unfortunately, her attempt to go sky-high may have only weighed her
by
Tommy Dorfman
Entertainment
Raving For Your Health, The New Hangover Alternative?
Ever dreamt of getting down without the next day come-down? Or a way to socialize during your work week without loosing sleep? How about you try going out
by
Tommy Dorfman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted