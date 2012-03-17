Skip navigation!
Tina Malred
Fashion
Flaunt Your Curves: Red Carter's Swimsuits Are For Real Miamians
Tina Malred
Mar 17, 2012
Politics
This Trompe L'oeil Tote Wants To Conceal Your Turkey Tummy
Tina Malred
Dec 1, 2011
Politics
5 Things to Know This AM — Sep 02 2011
Tina Malred
Sep 2, 2011
New York
Does Taylor Lautner Look Masculine On VMAN's Cover?
If it comes down to Team Jacob or Team Edward, we're for the werewolf every time. And in real life, we think Taylor Lautner's fly, too—especially in
by
Tina Malred
New York
Here's Alexander Skarsgard Not Naked But Still Hot
Stars, they're just like us—they drink coffee! Actually, that's a lie. If they look like Alexander Skarsgard, they aren't like us. The Swedish actor,
by
Tina Malred
Entertainment
Wu-Tang Clan's Looking For An Intern On Craigslist
Two great things come together in one Craiglist post: Staten Island and Wu-Tang Clan. Here's the 4-1-1 (as found by our Wu-obsessed Chicago Editor and
by
Tina Malred
Politics
Help Wanted: Refinery29 Needs A Graphic Design Intern
Are you obsessed with logos? Have a Tumblr? Take street style photos in your spare time? Rad graphic designers, listen up! We're looking for an
by
Tina Malred
New York
Get To Know This Local Designer & Opening Ceremony Virtuoso's Rul...
$('.signup-mini').hide(); We love tracking a skyrocketing designer or an It Girl in-the-making as much as the next one. But when it comes to
by
Tina Malred
New York
RSVP: Get Thee To Gents Night Out, Our Party With Onassis To Bene...
Let's hear it for the boys! This Thursday, Refinery29 is teaming up with one of our favorite NYC men's concept stores, Onassis, for Gents Night Out, a
by
Tina Malred
Entertainment
Britney Spears Through The Years: Which Of Her Looks Do You Like ...
Ever since she and her pigtails first shimmied across our collective consciousness 13 or so years ago (yes, it's been that long), it's been evident that
by
Tina Malred
New York
Target Celebrates Five Years Of GO! Collabs At The Ace With Chloe...
Did Target open in NYC? Judging from last night, yes. Just like so many of the chain's stores nationwide, the party and pop-up shop in our beloved Ace
by
Tina Malred
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Steven Alan and Alternative Apparel Sample Sale
Steven Alan and Alternative Apparel are two of our go-to labels when it comes to scoring preppy basics and go-with-anything wardrobe staples. Starting
by
Tina Malred
New York
NYC Hot Sale: Thistle & Clover Book Reading and Trunk Sale
One of our favorite stores in town, Thistle & Clover, wants to help you get your creative juices flowing. It's no secret that breaking into the world of
by
Tina Malred
New York
NYC Hot Sale: MaxMara Sample Sale
When it comes to being ready for the rough New York winter, we think its best you get a head start. Temperatures may still be hovering pleasantly around
by
Tina Malred
Politics
Win A $5,000 Shopping Spree To Shopbop, Plus Your Own Personal St...
It's simple. Visit this page, sign up for our newsletter and Shopbop.com's shopping updates, tell three of your friends about the contest, and then
by
Tina Malred
Los Angeles
Score Big At The Barneys Warehouse Sale
Want to know why the Barney's Warehouse Sale is one of the most buzzed-about SoCal shopping events of the year? Then head on over to this legendary
by
Tina Malred
Politics
Enter Our Summer Sweepstakes To Win $2,000 To Steven Alan
You already love Steven Alan. You've pined after BBQ-worthy spring '10 collection and hit the high-street for his collaboration with Uniqlo. Now Steven
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Take This Madewell Quiz For A Chance To Win A NYC Shopping Spree!
If your wallet is worn-out from all your summer bingeing, take heed. We've got a nifty quiz that will help you determine your signature Madewell style,
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Be A Style Chameleon With The Spring Line From ALDO
It's hard to choose one style and stick it out, especially when it comes to your shoes. Why limit yourself to just preppy oxfords or ferocious stilettos
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Play Dress-Up Every Day Of The Week With The New Spring Line From...
Spring is a time for reinvention, and playing dress-up starts with an amazing pair of shoes. That's why we're loving the new spring line from ALDO
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Spice Up Your Spring With These Spunky Coach Poppy Accessories
Spring is all about livening up your wardrobe, and what better (and easy) way to perk up a look than with a spunky accessory from Coach's new Poppy
by
Tina Malred
Politics
Help Wanted: Refinery29 Needs A Graphic Design Intern
We're looking for an enthusiastic, hard-working, creative graphic design intern to offer support at least three days per week in our e-commerce division
by
Tina Malred
Events
Ghosts of Artsy Girlfriends Past Inspire Richard Chai's New LOVE ...
Out on the runway it was all about Courtney Love hair and makeup (circa 1993), and glam pieces combined with grunge touches like oversize trousers and
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Sonia Rykiel Busts Out A Look-Alike For Her H&M Collab Lookbook
When we first saw product shots of Sonia Rykiel's clothing collaboration for H&M, the bow-topped striped knits, vibrant sweater dresses, and the Day-Glo
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Smack! The Sweetest V-Day Must-Haves From Kiki de Montparnasse
The best way to slip into the Valentine's Day spirit is to stock up on a few sexy unmentionables, and Refinery29Shops has the perfect gifts to get
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Last Call! Sign Up To Win 6 Months Of Style With Refinery29!
We along with the rest of the blogosphere have praised the genius that is Rent the Runway many times before before (read about our editor's night out
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Win 6 Months of Style with Refinery29!
We along with the rest of the blogosphere have praised the genius that is Rent the Runway many times before before (read about our editor's night out
by
Tina Malred
Politics
The Real Golden Globes: What Was Up With All The Cleavage?
Last night's Golden Globes were definitely brimming with some fabulous, well-deserved trophies. But as much as we tried to find gems among the snoozy
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
First Look! Jean Paul Gaultier For Target's (Not-Blurry-At-All!) ...
Yesterday's camera-phone sneak peek of the Jean Paul Gaultier for Target collection led us to our receiving the actual lookbook. The original editorial
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
Ciao, Bello! Lena Erziak Makes Handbags Designed After Your Favor...
Let's face it: We all want a bag with a personality—something strong, mysterious, with heaps of sex appeal. It's no surprise then that we're falling
by
Tina Malred
