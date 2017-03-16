Skip navigation!
Ted Cavanaugh
Food & Drinks
This Is The Easiest, Cheapest Way To Cook A Month's Worth Of Dinners
Zoe Bain
Mar 16, 2017
Food & Drinks
These Foil-Packet Dinners Will Save You Time, Money & Dishes
Zoe Bain
Nov 17, 2016
Food & Drinks
The Secret Recipes Every True Condiment Lover Should Know
Zoe Bain
Oct 6, 2016
Food & Drinks
5 Breakfasts-In-A-Jar That Will Be Your New Obsession
Eating breakfast in the morning has become something of a luxury. We're so rushed trying to get to work that even adding one more step to our routine can
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
6 Snacks In A Jar That Will Become Your New Obsession
Every day at around 3 p.m., we need a snack. And given that we're always trying to save money on lunch, breakfast, and well, just about everything else in
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
3 Easy Chicken Marinades That Will Forever Change Your Weeknights
Picture this: you get home from work, and your dinner is prepped and ready to go. All you have to do is spend about 20 minutes letting it cook, and
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
These Are The Easiest Weeknight Dinner Ideas, EVER
When it comes to weeknight meals, we tend to stick to one simple rule — the faster (and easier!) the better. In fact, that's exactly the kind of
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
3 Jar Lunches That Aren't Boring Salads
We're all about packing our own lunches — in theory, anyway. But when it comes down to the actual act of making it, no matter how many great hacks and
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
29 Amazing Holiday Cookie Recipes That Every 20-Something NEEDS
Raise your hand if you love cookies. That's what I thought: EVERYONE LOVES COOKIES. And at Refinery29, we're no exception. A few months ago, I sent out a
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
3 Delicious Ways To Switch Up Your PB&J Recipe
Here at Refinery29, we love our PB&Js. No, I mean like we really LOVE them. We could eat them all day, every day. We love this food artist because her art
by
Elettra Wiedemann
