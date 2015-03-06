Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Stephanie Sporn
Shopping
What's Selling Out In Boutiques Around The Globe
Stephanie Sporn
Mar 6, 2015
Shopping
The Highest Ranked Work Pants Are Basically Leggings
Stephanie Sporn
Feb 22, 2015
Events
This Is What London Fashion Shows Looked Like In The '60s
Stephanie Sporn
Feb 21, 2015
Trends
12 Ancient Shoes So Weird They Make Crocs Look Normal
It’s time to get dressed in the morning, and in a completely unexpected twist, you have no choice but to wear snow boots for what feels like the 100th
by
Stephanie Sporn
Events
The Shady Way People Are Sneaking Into Fashion Week
Whether it’s sold-out concert tickets, impossible restaurant reservations, or a piece of the latest H&M collaboration, you can buy your way into
by
Stephanie Sporn
Sexy Lingerie
The Highest Ranked Lacy Bralette To Wear 365 Days Of The Year
Now that Valentine’s Day is out of the way, let the hunt for a bra that makes us feel confident and sexy for the other 364 days in the year commence.
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Here's Why Harvard Added A Fashion Blogger To Its Curriculum
For those who still think blogging can't be a viable career, let it be known the industry has officially gotten the crimson seal of approval. In its new
by
Stephanie Sporn
Designers
Watch Kendall Jenner Model Kolors In This Karl Lagerfeld Campaign...
This season, Karl is Kolor! Watch the full making of the #KARLLAGERFELD #SS15 campaign with @kendalljenner @sashaluss @mingxi11 and @b_giabiconi now live
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Guess Which Designer Will Be The First To Collaborate With Sarah ...
It looks like Carrie Bradshaw’s famous prediction was not completely inaccurate. With the launch of her own heels collection just last year, Sarah
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Is Marion Cotillard's Travel Style Even Cooler Than Her Red Carpe...
One of the best things about a new Marion Cotillard film is the slew of jaw-dropping red carpet gowns that are bound to follow. And, in true Parisian
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Octavia Spencer Shows Off How We Do Fit-And-Flare In 2015
With Valentine’s Day around the corner — and springtime soon to follow — rest assured that there is a non-cheesy way to wear pastels. Octavia
by
Stephanie Sporn
Stores
Where
Exactly
To Buy U.K.'s Biggest Budget Brand In The ...
This July, we first heard that the international retail invasion will continue with Primark, a U.K.-based brand that promises super-low prices
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Celeb Drawings That Prove
Illustration
Is The Sincerest ...
Sure, you could replicate their outfits or make a magazine based on their hit films. But, the surest way to get your favorite celeb’s attention? A
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
First-Class Travel Tips From Your Favorite Celebrity Instagrams
It's well over halfway through the first month of 2015, and despite fairly recent holiday trips, the wanderlust is starting to kick in. Again. And,
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
The Victoria Beckham "Comedy Gold" Continues With This '73 Questi...
Turns out, you weren't the only one who got a good chuckle out of Vogue's 73 Questions with Victoria Beckham video. But, unlike British comedian Holly
by
Stephanie Sporn
Trends
The Celebrity Guide To Wearing The Pantone Color Of The Year
At this point, you probably know the 2015 Pantone Color Of The Year is Marsala, a muddy maroon-ish hue, reminiscent of '90s lipstick. While it's
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
10 Celebrities Dressed In Pizza, In Honor Of National Cheese Love...
Just when you thought the holidays were over, today is National Cheese Lovers Day. It may just be the best day for the pizza-obsessed to unite —
by
Stephanie Sporn
Styling Tips
Winter Style Tips, Courtesy Of Your Favorite Celebrity Pets
With just a few snowfalls so far this season, winter was looking up — until this past week, when many of us experienced the rude awakening of finding
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Victoria Beckham Would Like An Award For
Spice World
, Pl...
Ever wonder what Victoria Beckham's favorite color is? Or, perhaps, you pondered her opinion on free will and destiny? Thanks to Vogue and The Scene,
by
Stephanie Sporn
Styling Tips
Last Minute NYE Styling Tips To Prevent Sparkle Overload
In a sea of sequins and metallics, making a New Year’s Eve look your own can be quite a struggle. Some prefer to make a statement sans shimmer, while
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
Surprising Celeb Transformations From The Last 5 Years
Let's take it back now, people, to 2008. Social-media addicts begrudgingly accepted “The New Facebook,” Dan and Serena were still an item, Katy Perry
by
Stephanie Sporn
Celebrity Style
36 Celebrities Who Love Holiday Gear As Much As We Do
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Yonce and Mindy and Miley. Who's got the best holiday style of all? We've seen a few celebrities vying
by
Stephanie Sporn
Stores
Curious What Happens With All Those Holiday Gifts You Return?
Though businesses were pleasantly surprised by this past weekend’s revenue spike, they also have reason to curb their enthusiasm. In just three days'
by
Stephanie Sporn
Events
Big News For Victoria's Secret Swim Fans
#somethingbigiscoming Ein von Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) gepostetes Foto am Dez 12, 2014 at 11:52 PST Fresh off of London's Victoria’s
by
Stephanie Sporn
Trends
If This Is What Fashion Quicksand Looks Like, We're Jumping Right In
Whether it’s our editor-in-chief sharing her best thrifting tips, or our senior market editor and associate entertainment editor competing for smiles,
by
Stephanie Sporn
Stores
Why J.Crew Hired A 4-Year-Old
Though she be but little, Mayhem is fierce. The 4-year-old already has her own sartorial pseudonym, and now, she can add an unbelievably adorable Crewcuts
by
Stephanie Sporn
Fashion
This "Basic" Gift Guide Is Also Beautiful
By day, she’s front row in her SoulCycle class. By night, she’s swapping out her Liquiteria for margs on the rocks. And, by now, we’ve all heard
by
Stephanie Sporn
Stores
A Dramatic Reenactment Of Our Biggest Dressing Room Nightmare
The only thing worse than a store not having that sweater dress you've been coveting is that they do have it, but in one size too small. It's the ultimate
by
Stephanie Sporn
Stores
Since When Does All-American Style Mean One Size Fits All?
We deemed it “This Generation’s Abercrombie & Fitch,” but while A&F has seen its fair share of controversy, Brandy Melville perpetuated a
by
Stephanie Sporn
Trends
Guess Which Trends Are On The Way Out?
From Dries Van Noten styles to Clover Canyon versions to Zara numbers, printed bottoms could be seen in nearly every woman’s wardrobe this year. But,
by
Stephanie Sporn
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted