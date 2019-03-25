Skip navigation!
Shea Daspin
Entertainment
DaniLeigh Directed Prince & Danced With Missy Elliott. Now She’s Coming For...
Raven Baker
Mar 25, 2019
Fashion
In Case You Just Googled "Last-Minute Halloween Costumes"...
Laia Garcia
Oct 17, 2017
Makeup
3 Brow Trends You MUST Try Right Now
Audrey Noble
Nov 7, 2016
Styling Tips
These Halloween Costumes Are Fashion Girl-Approved
For people who like to wear clothes (hi friends), Halloween is basically the most important of holidays — and one that’s not taken lightly. How many
by
Ana Colon
Trademarks
Indian Model Bhumika Arora On Tradition & Messing It All Up
No matter what country you came from or what country you're headed to, first-generation immigrants have a tricky relationship with fashion. What's normal
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
The Best No-Equipment Pilates Moves To Strengthen Your Core
Does Pilates kind of seem like an only-for-Goop-readers fitness trend to you? If so, please consider rethinking this. In reality, Pilates is anything but
by
Anna Maltby
Fitness
4 Workout Moves Top Trainers Swear By
They say strength comes from within, but when it comes to lugging groceries, opening sticky windows, and pulling down heavy boxes from the tippy-top
by
Amy Roberts
Beauty
The Makeup Tutorials You'll Be Copying All Summer Long
Take a good, hard look at your favorite eyeshadow palette. Are the basic nude shades whittled down to nothing, while any remotely fun or colorful ones
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Fashion
The Halloween Costume That Will Be All Over Your Instagram Feed
Oh you like fashion? You like playing around with clothes? You like using your dresses and jewelry and accessories to tell a story? Then you probably like
by
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
Munch Your Way To A Totally Groovy 4/20
It's 4/20! Everyone is buzzing about pot today, and there's a fairly good chance that some people you pass on the street will be stoned. In the event
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Fitness
The Ultimate Guide To Your Everywhere Workout
The secret behind a good workout is simple. While fancy equipment and complicated exercises can be fun, when time and resources are tight, all you really
by
Bari Lieberman
