Sharon J. Yi
Dedicated Feature
The Only 4 Hairstyles You Need This Winter
Sharon J. Yi
Nov 20, 2014
Skin Care
Get The Best Skin Of Your Life (And Keep It)
Sharon J. Yi
Sep 19, 2014
Hair
5 Hairstyles That'll Save Your Fall
Sharon J. Yi
Sep 13, 2014
Sex
Why I’ll Never Stop Reading Self-Help Books
There were two moments in my life when I hit rock bottom, three if you count the time in junior high when I was so viciously bullied I spent lunches in
by
Sharon J. Yi
Movies
Staying In(stant): BBC's
Sherlock
Turned Me Into A Fangi...
Full disclosure: We love TV. So much. In fact, sometimes we'd rather spend Saturday night in front of the tube instead of at da club. Feeling left out
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
29 Beauty Products We Won't Live Without
Flaunt a new beauty product in front of us and we're like a deranged kid hyped up on sugar in a toy store: WE WANT IT ALL. It's no surprise our apartments
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
How Beauty Teaches Minorities To Look More White
I hate my nose. I won't leave the house unless I've contoured either side of my flat, too-big-for-my-face honker, and I've figured out a way to angle my
by
Sharon J. Yi
Skin Care
The Best Beauty Wonders From Korea
Korea, the country that brings you pretty girls stuffing their faces on webcams and life-sucking addictive soap operas, is also reliable for its deluge of
by
Sharon J. Yi
Nails
The Best Nail Polishes R29ers Swear By
Here at Refinery29, we're passionate about a lot of things. Whether we're searching for the best new sex toys or figuring out a way to make hat hair look
by
Sharon J. Yi
Hair
Hairstyles That Look GREAT Under A Hat
When the polar vortex was descending and the world as we knew it turned into the likes of the Canadian tundra, we New Yorkers felt our body temperatures
by
Sharon J. Yi
Hair
1 Curling Iron, 5 Gorgeous DIY 'Dos
Remember that juicer you bought that was full of promise to turn you into a green-juice machine? Or, the yoga mat that was going to make you bend in
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
4 Cat-Eye DIYs For YOUR Eye Shape
Oh, the ever elusive cat-eye. How much we adore and hate thee. After what feels like a million dirtied Q-tips — and half a bottle of liquid liner —
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
Brilliant Makeup DIYs For Girls In Glasses
When we put on a pair of specs, we're immediately transported back to our grade-school days…we can see the pink wireframe glasses and matching Hello
by
Sharon J. Yi
Hair
Going Natural? 4 Easy Ways To Rock Texture
If you're thinking about going natural but are scared to hack off your locks or be stuck wearing the same 'do day in and day out, we're here to put those
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
Stunning DIY Makeup For Monolid Eyes
We love eyes, noses, and chins of all shapes and sizes, but we think that within the world of beauty tutorials, monolid eyes could use some more love.
by
Sharon J. Yi
Health
The Secret To How Adriana Lima Keeps It Together
After all the 5 a.m. call times, back-to-back fashion shows, and launch parties that don't have a last call, the end of Fashion Week leaves designers,
by
Sharon J. Yi
Hair
How To Grow Your Longest Hair Ever
Of course, there are bigger things to worry about than how to get something that naturally grows to grow faster. Last I checked, the ozone layer is
by
Sharon J. Yi
Celebrity Beauty
Julie Chen Reveals Workplace Racism Led Her To Get Plastic Surgery
On "The Talk" yesterday, host Julie Chen admitted that she underwent plastic surgery to enlarge her "Asian eyes" after enduring racism in her workplace.
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
You
Can
Have It All With Tarte's Pretty And Eco-Consciou...
Let us count the ways we love Tarte. One: It's an eco-conscious brand with pretty products that have bold pigments, long wearability, and innovative
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
Survive A Heat Wave With Urban Decay's Makeup Saviors
From the West Coast to the East, our country is broiling under some seriously high temps. In this kind of maddening heat where all you want to do is lie
by
Sharon J. Yi
Nails
Nail Art For All With Essie's Embellished Summer Stickers
Where you might see nails, we, as artists see blank canvases ready to be painted, glued, and designed to perfect tiny masterpieces. Oh, who are we
by
Sharon J. Yi
Sex & Relationships
Can Shaving Less Be A Sign Of True Love?
It began in typical fashion. We met at a bar and his opening line wasn't the most ingenious ("Would you like a shot?"), but it worked. He laughed
by
Sharon J. Yi
Skin Care
Can A 19th Century Hemorrhoid Cure Fix All Your Skin Problems?
Ah, if only drinking tons of water really banished cellulite and shrinking pores were as easy as splashing our faces with cold water. Sadly, like winning
by
Sharon J. Yi
Skin Care
Could Pellevé Give You The Skin Of A Baby? We Found Out
While I can make a mean Arrabiata Pasta, and I know the difference between "allusion" and "illusion," there's one thing that always manages to derail my
by
Sharon J. Yi
