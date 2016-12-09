Skip navigation!
Shanita Sims
Hair
The ONE Tool You Need For Perfect Waves — & How To Use It
Maria Del Russo
Dec 9, 2016
Hair
Why These Model's Manes Are So Important
Taylor Bryant
Sep 14, 2016
Makeup
Beauty Stalking! 8 NYC Girls, 8 Perfect Makeup Looks
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jan 30, 2013
Street Style
Street Style: Today We Want To Love On Some Comfy Layers
Waking up to the sound of rain can be nice... you know, if you're like, waking up to soft pitter-pattering on your villa roof overlooking the Caribbean.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: Blue And Gray Cuteness With A Puppy To Match
Our heads turn for cool street style looks and cute puppies alike, so when we spot the two in combination it's pretty much a recipe for instant
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Head-Turning Hairdos Spotted On Real New Yorkers
When your coif looks professional, it seems the sun shines a little brighter, everything goes on sale, and strangers smile at you on the street —
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Accessory Stalking! The Best Street Style Trimmings In NYC
A killer dress is mandatory, an awesome pair of pants is hard to live without, and the right coat, well, you know it can make an outfit. But, nothing
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
The Guy's Guide To Perfect Hair
We've shown you how to style the perfect updo. Make great waves. Heck, even how to use hot rollers. But—until now—we've haven't given follicle advice
by
Kristian Laliberte
Street Style
The 20 Best Outfits Our Editors Wore To NYFW
No matter where you normally look for outfit ideas (Pinterest? Your favorite blogs? The street?), we don't think you can beat what we have — each other!
by
Us
Insta-Makeover: Nails
4 Super-Sweet Nail DIYs & The Kit To Match!
DIY Girl Crush Kit - $29.00 6 flirty nail colors. 1 signature nail art brush. Snag yours now –– we made it just for you.Sure, we could get all
by
Megan McIntyre
Street Style
The Best Street Style Looks From NYC's Coolest Vintage Show
Letting us loose in this weekend's Manhattan Vintage Show was like letting a Real Housewife play with the equipment at a cosmetic surgery junket: We
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trends
Inside R29: We Don't Sweat(er) The Small Stuff
Lately, the weather in NYC has been like a bad relationship: hot and balmy one minute, frigid and dreary the next. But we can't let that get us down.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
DIY
DIY A Prada-Inspired Clutch On The Cheap!
When we first spied Prada's resort '12 campaign, our eyes went right to a certain jewel-encrusted clutch that looks like it came straight out of the
by
Lisa Eppich
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Natasha Takes The Year 1 Book At A Time
Natasha Ivankovitser, Brand Integration Manager What I'm Wearing: "DKNY booties, ASOS leather skirt, Inhabit sweater, Bleifrei coat." My New Year's
by
Us
Trends
Inside R29: The Beat Goes On
Looking at our signature columns like This Is Our Jam, 3 Shows To Catch, and our copious concert coverage, you might have noticed that we take our tunage
by
Lisa Eppich
Nails
Score A Lisa Frank Mani With This Nail-Art Tutorial
Like any girl who came of age in the '90s, we worshipped at the altar of Lisa Frank and we had the Trapper Keeper to prove it. Dolphins dancing across
by
Megan McIntyre
Trends
Inside R29: Orange You Glad It's Friday?
'Scuse us for the cheesy headline, but it's felt like Friday since Monday, so we've been waking ourselves up by sporting a bit of citrus. Call it what you
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Isabel's Floral Shorts Kick Winter To The Curb
Isabel Cafaro, Editorial Intern What I'm Wearing: "The Sweater and tights are from H&M, the shorts are from Forever 21, and my boots are from a random
by
Us
Trends
Inside R29: This Week We're All About Toppers
Let's forget for a minute about all the things that suck about winter (not that we've had all that much to complain about here in NYC...yet). Instead,
by
Lisa Eppich
DIY
4 DIY Collars Anyone Can Whip Up!
It all started with Miu Miu (or our grandmothers, depending on who you ask), but detachable collars have really dominated the neck game for the past few
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Get Those Digits: Wear Your Rings Mid-Finger!
We've been spotting a subtle trend all over the streets in NYC and on the blogosphere, and now it's time to really blow this one up: Wearing thin,
by
Connie Wang
Beauty
Battle Of The New Year's Cleanses!
We've spent the past month and a half indulging on decadent sweets, calorie-laden libations, and fatty foods galore. And that was all good fun. But as a
by
Us
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Janelle's Sneaky Anthropologie Sweater
Janelle Flores, Editorial Intern What I'm Wearing: "An American Apparel skirt in my favorite color of the season, with an Anthropologie sweater that
by
Us
Trends
Inside R29: Go Bold Or Go Home
Okay, so that may have sounded a little dramatic. But this week we were all hopped up on our color juice and weren't afraid to show it. From bright-red
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Drugstore Gift Challenge! Our Editors' Rx Scores
Uh oh — you've got barely a day to get your act together, gift-wise, and since online shopping isn't an option and fighting other procrastinators in the
by
Us
Makeup
Tried & True Red-Lip Tips For The Holidays
One of the coolest things about a red lip is that every woman has her own spin on it. Whether it's swearing by the perfect scarlet shade or that no-fail
by
Megan McIntyre
DIY
Refinery29's Ultimate Fashion Ornament Face Off
Y'all know how seriously we take DIY and all things seasonal and chic. While it seems like just yesterday we were competing (ahem, or, in this editor's
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trends
Wrist Wars, Bling Edition: Which Arm Wins?
We like to get our war on. No, not like that. Think dance crews, nail-art battles and Zoolander-style walk-offs. That's why we asked our favorite
by
Leila Brillson
DIY
Whip Up A Super-Chic DIY Pom Pom Necklace
Alright, we're about to really flex our DIY muscles, here. We recently spotted this killer Tory Burch pom-pom necklace in a magazine, only to find out
by
Lisa Eppich
Hair
3 Easy Ways To Dress Up Your 'Do For The Holidays
There’s no better way to prepare your hair for a holiday shindig than with a cleverly placed accessory. Pretty combs, pins, and headbands are the
by
Megan McIntyre
