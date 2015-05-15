Skip navigation!
3 Reasons To Ditch Your Regular Workout This Weekend
Sarah Probst
May 15, 2015
Living
What Type Of V-Day Person Are You?
Sarah Probst
Feb 14, 2015
Food & Drinks
The Surprising Place You Can Drink The Best Manhattan In America
Sarah Probst
Jan 21, 2015
Entertaining
10 Wow-Worthy Holiday Party Foods That Are
So
Easy
They say it's the most wonderful time of year, but what no one tells you is that wonderful doesn't come easy. There's all of the gift-buying and the
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
The Easiest Desserts To Bring To Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving: Of all the holidays, it's arguably the only one where dessert is just as important as the main course. So, when you're charged with whipping
by
Sarah Probst
Dedicated Feature
3 DIY Cocktails Perfect For Brunch
The fine art of mixing drinks is a challenging one indeed — well, at least that's what restaurant brunch cocktail menus and Pinterest recipes would have
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
7 Beers To Try Before Oktoberfest Ends
This Sunday, October 5, marks the official end of Oktoberfest — 16 days in Munich filled with music, food, and fun. Oh, and beer. The festival,
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
Celebrate National Rum Day With This Take On A Cocktail Classic
We all know the Dark 'n' Stormy, and it's not a stretch to say it's universally beloved. Several years ago, the highball became my drink of choice, a
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
This Melon Cocktail Will Elevate Your Summer Drinking Game
Ah, the vodka mixer: It's light. It's easy. It got you through many a weekend in college. But, it's not a drink that feels entirely sophisticated or at
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
A New Way To Enjoy Mint In Your Summer Drink
Where would summery cocktails be without the mint? The mojito, the julep, and pretty much every warm-weather drink recipe on Pinterest — they all
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
Hate Gin? This Strawberry Cocktail Will Change Your Mind
For years, I was afraid of gin. At its best, it tasted like pine-needle tea; at its worst, Pine-Sol. And, at its most covert? Cucumber and rose. Truth be
by
Sarah Probst
Food & Drinks
This Tequila Cocktail Is Your New Fave Summer Drink
A summer cocktail doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious and refreshing. That's the beauty of it. Look at everyone's favorite warm-weather
by
Sarah Probst
Music
The DJ-Approved July 4 Playlist You Need
There are three key ingredients for a great Fourth of July celebration: beers, buds, and barbecue. But, for a truly spectacular bash? A stellar playlist
by
Sarah Probst
Music
Bonnaroo Bound? Don't Miss These 5 Acts
Bonnaroo is about the numbers: four days of live performances, 16 hours of jams on the daily, and 150-plus acts. If you do the math, that’s 64 hours
by
Sarah Probst
Music
The 5 Can't-Miss Acts At Governors Ball
Somewhere down the line, we all decided the bands we've gotta see at any music festival are just the headliners. So, when it comes to 2014's Governors
by
Sarah Probst
Movies
Staying In(stant): Xena, The Badass Who Battled Her Way Into Our ...
Full disclosure: We love TV. So much so that sometimes we'd rather spend a whole weekend in front of the tube than dancing in da club. Is a lack of
by
Sarah Probst
Body
Your Weekly Hate-Like: Canks A Lot
Like many, I've had dreams of plastic surgery. Some hope to change the landscape of their bust, to gain a stronger jaw, or a more pert nose. But, my
by
Sarah Probst
Chicago
So
Sweet: 9 Delish Dessert Drinks
Valentine's Day may have come and gone not even two weeks ago, but we're still suffering extreme dessert fatigue. Don't get us wrong — we certainly
by
Sarah Probst
Chicago
8 Indie Shows To Check Out ASAP
If you're a music fan of any sort, Chicago is pretty much the place to be these days. Really. JT completely dominated the United Center last Sunday, The
by
Sarah Probst
Mind
What Happened When I Quit Booze For January
"I can't wait until you can drink again," my boyfriend admitted in frustration. It was day 26 of my crack at Dry January, and we had found ourselves
by
Sarah Probst
