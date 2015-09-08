Skip navigation!
Rheana Murray
Spirit
What No One Tells You About Losing A Loved One To Suicide
Rheana Murray
Sep 8, 2015
Politics
Utah Is Apparently Trying To Bring Back Firing Squads
Rheana Murray
Feb 15, 2015
Entertainment News
Kanye On How His Daughter Has Changed Him
Rheana Murray
Feb 15, 2015
Food & Drinks
Sad News: Owner Of Nutella Empire Dies
It's a sad day for Nutella fans. The man who brought us the delicious chocolate hazelnut spread, Michele Ferrero, died on Saturday at his home in
by
Rheana Murray
Politics
PSA: Not Every Woman Needs Attention From Men To 'Feel Special'
Sure, hearts, chocolates and flowers are nice, but underneath the cliché of Valentine's Day is a bigger problem: the implication that women need
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment News
Here's Proof That North West Is The Coolest Kid At NYFW
It's hard enough for adults to gain access to the high-profile shows at New York Fashion Week, but the adorable North West seems to have no problem
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Feb 15 2015
Ray Rice is apologizing...again. The former NFL star who violently attacked his now-wife in a casino elevator thanked his fans in a new statement to The
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment News
Watch Justin Bieber Slay At Ping-Pong (For Charity!)
If Justin Bieber is trying to clean up his image, a charity ping-pong game is a good start. The teenybopper turned bad boy appears to be on the up and
by
Rheana Murray
Diet & Nutrition
These New Apples Resist Turning Brown
An interesting new genetic modification to apples will make them resistant to turning brown, but they won't be available to consumers for a few
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment News
Watch Mo'ne Davis Steal The Show At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
She's a star on the field and on the court. Mo'ne Davis, the most awesome Little Leaguer, got a chance to show off her basketball skills during Friday
by
Rheana Murray
Politics
South Carolina's Only Female Senator Tired Of Sexist Jokes From C...
We really wish this one wasn't true. South Carolina Senator Katrina Shealy accused a fellow senator of referring to women as a "lesser cut of meat,"
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment News
Chrissy Teigen Knows Why Kim & Kanye Don't Smile
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might have mastered the steely gaze and perfect pout in paparazzi pics, but you've probably noticed they rarely crack a
by
Rheana Murray
Politics
Girls Get Higher Math Grades If Teacher Doesn't Know Their Gender
For a girl, just writing her name can be a limitation. That's according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which revealed
by
Rheana Murray
Movies
Watch
Fifty
Shades
Director's Sweet & NSFW Firs...
Can't wait for Fifty Shades of Grey next weekend? Neither can we, but maybe this will hold you over. Before film director Sam Taylor-Johnson worked on
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment News
Criminal Investigation Launched in Bobbi Kristina Case
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Bobbi Kristina Brown's case, TMZ reports this morning. Her husband Nick Gordon is the focus of the
by
Rheana Murray
Home
Monsters Across America: A State-By-State Guide
If you think Big Bird is just a character on Sesame Street, think again. It's also a monstrous, flying beast that's been terrorizing residents of Texas'
by
Rheana Murray
Tech
Single? Don't Worry! This App Will Send You Love Letters And Flowers
Being single would be so much easier if there was at least someone to shower you with flowers and love letters, right? Well, you're in luck. For a price,
by
Rheana Murray
Entertainment News
Anne Hathaway Is All About Those Amal Clooney Comparisons
Let's be honest: Who wouldn't mind a comparison to either one of these women? People are taking great pleasure in pointing out that actress Anne
by
Rheana Murray
Politics
Sarah Palin Considering 2016 Presidential Run
Somewhere (we hope), Tina Fey is practicing that famous up-do and Alaskan accent. Former VP nominee Sarah Palin said she's "seriously interested" in
by
Rheana Murray
