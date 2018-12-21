Skip navigation!
Patrick O'Connor
Dedicated Feature
Every Reason You Need To Watch The College Football Playoff
R29 Brand Experie...
Dec 21, 2018
Fashion
You’ll Want To Do This At Your Holiday Party
Gina Marinelli
Dec 8, 2015
Makeup
How To Get Bolder Brows In Just One Minute
Hayley Mason
Dec 3, 2015
Fashion
Bet You Didn’t Know Your Winter Boots Could Do This
As careful as we are with the contents of our closet, it’s pretty much guaranteed that at the end of every winter, our most-beloved pair of boots will
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
If You’ve Ever Danced In Front Of The Mirror, Watch This
On the list of things we do when we’re alone, bursting into window-shattering song gets all the attention. But now we're shouting out that other thing
by
Katie O'Donnell
Makeup
The Prettiest Way To Update Your Lash Look
As beauty editors, we can pretty much figure out a way to “accessorize” any part of our look with makeup. (We spend a lot of time playing in front of
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
The Lip Trend We Love This Season
A statement lip is basically the makeup version of our favorite chambray shirt; or if you have a more varied uniform than us, it’s like the ol’
by
Hayley Mason
