Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Nina Westervelt
Makeup
We Put These Long-Wear Products To The Test At Our Holiday Dance Party
Maria Del Russo
Dec 21, 2016
Events
This Is THE Book For Budding Style Stars
Jinnie Lee
Oct 29, 2014
New York
Halt & Catch Fire
's Mackenzie Davis Gives
The
Best Love Advice
Leila Brillson
Jul 25, 2014
Entertainment News
Brit Marling Is Here To Save Science Fiction
Explaining Brit Marling to someone who has never seen one of her slow-burn performances is difficult. She’s got all of the familiar characteristics of
by
Leila Brillson
Dedicated Feature
How Ted Baker Throws A Cirque Du Style
Our closets are out with the boring and in with the bright, because, hello spring! And, Ted Baker London is here to support us in our overhaul as we greet
by
Jinnie Lee
Designers
Dior Takes Brooklyn, Brings Rihanna With It
It's okay if you can't picture a water taxi decked out by a luxury label. Or, Anna Wintour on the other side of the East River. Because we have pics to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Music
Banks Is Even Cooler Than You Think
Here's a test to see whether or not you're a regular R29 reader: How familiar are you with BANKS? Those who are likely know that we've been sweating her
by
Leila Brillson
Music
Charli XCX Is An Internet-Raised,
Clueless
-Loving Feminist
Charli XCX is remarkable. Not only does her smart-girl brand of pop sound amazing, but she can claim something very few artists performing these days can:
by
Leila Brillson
Street Style
SXSW Street Style Teaches A Lesson In Festival Style
Do you guys remember South By Southwest? We barely do, with the flurry of bands, brands, and free beer — even though it was technically, like,
by
Leila Brillson
Designers
Photo Of The Day: Final Walk
Between color-changing, glow-in-the-dark clothes at Alexander Wang, and Star Wars gowns at Rodarte, lots of designers found fall '14 inspiration in a
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Photo Of The Day: Proenza Paints The Town Red
Proenza Schouler's rich, print-heavy fall '14 collection has been described by some as "trippy." And, sure enough, the show was a mindblower, from the
by
Leeann Duggan
Designers
Why Rodarte Is The Nerdy Girl's Favorite Fashion Label
"Star Wars" and "evening gowns" are two phrases you wouldn't normally expect to see next to each other (unless you were attending a gala at Comic Con, in
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Photo Of The Day: Rodarte's Future Fashion
For all its retro-romantic silhouettes, Rodarte's fall '14 show also features a heavy dose of futurism. Glittery parkas, space-dyed lurex knits, and
by
Leeann Duggan
Designers
Photo Of The Day: DVF Throws The Ultimate Wrap Party
Yesterday, Diane von Furstenberg threw a fashion-show-slash-blowout-birthday-bash for her iconic wrap dress. And, unlike most 40th birthdays, this was
by
Leeann Duggan
Makeup
Alexander Wang: A Tale Of Bleached Brows & Brooklyn
Alexander Wang has never been one to shy away from pushing the envelope, and his fall 2014 show last night was just one more feather in his cap of
by
Megan McIntyre
Designers
Photo Of The Day: What A Pair Of Power Pants Look Like
It's funny what fashion will dismiss as "outer borough." With today's Alexander Wang fall '14 show in the Navy Yard, there was no small amount of
by
Leeann Duggan
Designers
A Winter Scarf-Wrap Tip (C/O Prabal)
As we're all too aware, it's tough to feel pretty in the freezing cold. Harder still, to feel like your clothes are flattering when you're wearing them
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
This Is What Jason Wu's Version Of "Sexy" Looks Like
Strong start. Strong finish. It's an observation that could be easily confused with competition at the Sochi games. But, alas, we're talking about Jason
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Photo Of The Day: First Look
For all the talk of what a grind Fashion Week can be, the truth is, we never tire of the moment when the lights dim, the crowd quiets (sort of), the music
by
Leeann Duggan
Designers
Creatures Of The Wind Gets Earthy For Fall '14
If you're not into earth tones that won't wash you out, you might not be into Creatures Of The Wind's fall '14 collection. If you don't want luxe basics,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Beauty
Kristen Stewart's Effortless Style Guide
She slouches too much. Why can't she ever look happy? What's the deal with her clothes? People have a lot of strong feelings about Kristen Stewart, and
by
Megan McIntyre
New York
The Best Holiday Shopping Event Of 2013? Our Tinseltown Kick-Off ...
Have you hit up Tinseltown, our big, beautiful holiday-shopping pop-up, yet? Honestly, it's a gorgeous, electric bazaar of R29-approved gifts from beloved
by
Gabriel Bell
Tinseltown
It's Official: Metallic Is The New Glitter
Shimmery, glittery makeup is like gingerbread or pumpkin spice. We don't think about it all year, and then suddenly the temperatures drop and we need it,
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Beauty
VS Fashion Show: Backstage With Karlie, Alessandra, & Adriana
There's a lot of different ways one can choose to spend a frigid winter day: sipping cocoa, curled under a blanket binge-watching Scandal, staring off
by
Megan McIntyre
New York
Prabal Gurung Bends Times (And Minds) For Spring '14
The eerie, 45-second pause between the start of the music at Prabal Gurung's spring '14 presentation and the time the models made their grand entrance
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spring Fashion
Jason Wu Presents A Runway "Dialogue," We Listen Up
Make no mistake: There was no talking on the Jason Wu runway yesterday. No meetings of the minds or discussions about which celebrity will be first to
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Style HQ: Inside Moda Operandi's Chic Office
It's no surprise that at Moda Operandi — the only e-commerce site where you can pre-order designer looks months before they hit stores — office
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
As Promised: The 17 Best Looks From The Cat Fashion Show
When we first heard of the Cat Fashion Show at the Algonquin Hotel, we thought, "You've gotta be kitten me." But as it turns out, the event was real —
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Street Style
Newport News: Recreate The Looks Of Folk's Coolest Fans
Ahh, Newport Folk Festival. It's come a long way since a baby-faced Bob Dylan played it back in the day, but the fest still has a laid-back, effortlessly
by
Leeann Duggan
Makeup
What An Eye Sore: Pain-Free Makeup Tips For Chicks With Contacts
Makeup might not have any rules, but when it comes to makeup and contact lenses, there’s one very, very important one: Safety first. No one wants to
by
Bren Lee Gomez
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted