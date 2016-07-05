Skip navigation!
Nikki Novo
Styling Tips
You Totally Got This: 4 Easy Braids For Rookies
Nikki Novo
Jul 5, 2016
Living
5 Perfect Spots For A (Beautiful!) Quickie Miami Wedding
Nikki Novo
Jan 23, 2012
Styling Tips
A Makeup Pro Teaches Us The Dos and Don'ts Of Liquid Liner
Nikki Novo
Jan 21, 2012
Fashion
First Look! We Are Handsome’s Spring '12 Pics (From Miami!)
We first spotted Australian brand We Are Handsome at last year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim. Maybe it was the body-size wolf face splattered across
Nikki Novo
Beauty
Botox For Your Hair? Yes, This Is Seriously A Thing
Okay, don't freak out just yet. It’s not like hair stylists are injecting Botox into people’s heads. Although for a time there, some did think the
Nikki Novo
Living
Afternoon Itinerary: $5 Veuve Clicquot at Area31
Fridays are like the last mile of the marathon that is the workweek — all you have to do is make it to the end. And at the end of this race is a
Nikki Novo
Styling Tips
5 Mind-Blowing Massages You Need To Book Now
Valentine’s Day is about spoiling the ones we love, right? And you should definitely include yourself on that list. You love you, and since we love you,
Nikki Novo
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 20 2012
D. Wade celebrates his 30th birthday at the Setai with the gorgeous Gabrielle Union in tow. (LA Times) Speaking about birthdays, Rick Ross is having one
Nikki Novo
Living
7 Anti-Valentine’s Day Gifts For Hallmark-Haters
Oh, Valentine’s Day, the most commercial holiday of all.... But somehow, if you don't participate in all the hoopla, people think you’re, like, dead
Nikki Novo
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 18 2012
When is this art exhibit coming to Miami? “Yves Saint Laurent, The Retrospective,” a 40-year retrospective of the designer’s career makes a stop at
Nikki Novo
Fitness
3 Free Workouts To Help With Those Fitness Goals
You had the best intentions to start your new workout regimen at the beginning of the year. But then December’s credit card bill came in. And then you
Nikki Novo
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 17 2012
You’ve seen the new logo, now meet the guy who’s rebranding the Miami Marlins. (Ocean Drive magazine) In case you missed the opening event for the
Nikki Novo
Street Style
The Wordy Girl Shares Her Miami Style & Some Hilarious Quotes
Miami has its fair share of fashion blogs. But when it comes to local blogger personalities, the pickings are pretty slim. That's why we were so excited
Nikki Novo
Fashion
Design District's Y-3 Closes, But Not Without An 80% Off Sale
We were so stoked when we received an email from Y-3 informing us about the 80% off sale happening at the Design District location. But then, we read the
Nikki Novo
Styling Tips
Get Your Closet In Check With These Expert Tips
There’s a name (and a show!) for people who amass large amounts of old stuff and promise to reuse it one day. And since none of us want to join that
Nikki Novo
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 16 2012
The opening of St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort even has the British buzzing. (The Independent) CBS local has it’s own daily deals, too. And this one,
Nikki Novo
Politics
Lucky Mag Calls Alchemist 1 Of The Top 10 Stores To Visit In 2012
We're trying not to let all the national exposure Miami’s shopping scene is receiving lately go straight to our heads. But before we start owning up
Nikki Novo
Fashion
Winter Weather Bumming You Out? Get Your Bikini Fix Early — And O...
It’s never too early to get started on swimsuit shopping, right? Clearly, Boheme Boutiques doesn’t think so either. The independent gift and clothing
Nikki Novo
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 13 2012
Listen closely to this Playboy video for Stoli Vodka. Sound familiar? Yep, that’s Miami’s Afrobeta. Holla! (Playboy) Next time you're stuck in MIA,
Nikki Novo
Politics
Target Taps Miami’s The Webster To Be Part Of Its Specialty Store...
Just when we thought Target’s collaborations couldn’t get any better (Jason Wu for Target, anyone?) they do. As part of its new design program dubbed
Nikki Novo
Living
A Not-Embarrassing Mexican Joint Opens South Of Fifth
We’re not gonna lie: We miss Nemo. But once we heard that a tequila bar was opening in the now defunct Italian restaurant’s former space, our
Nikki Novo
Entertainment
Weekend Itinerary! Watch As Artist Lebo Paints To The Beat
Some painters might like to brush away at a canvas in the privacy of a cave-like studio, alongside maybe a cat, against the backdrop of some music to
Nikki Novo
Fashion
Get One Step Closer To Your Vacation Fantasies With This Resort Sale
Already dreaming of your island getaway this summer? Retailers are on the same page! Miami-based e-shop Voguette (founded by a former Vogue
Nikki Novo
Fashion
10 Sophisticated Pairs Of Hoops For The Miami Girl In All Of Us
How can you tell the difference between a Miami girl and a non-native? Why, by her hoop earrings, of course! And while we all love our J.Lo ear bling,
Nikki Novo
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 12 2012
The Knight Foundation is giving $10-million challenge grant to the Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science. But someone needs to match it at an
Nikki Novo
Politics
We Want To Know Who's Actually Buying This Facebook Shower Curtain
It feels like Facebook can never offer any real privacy. After all, nothing that once existed on the social networking site ever really dies. Makes you
Nikki Novo
Shopping
A Two-Day Sale Perfect For The Post-Holiday Blues
Our local boutiques have been a bit quiet these last few weeks. Perhaps they’re still recovering from the hoards of shoppers who ransacked their shops
Nikki Novo
Music
8 Red-Hot Music Events You Can't Miss This Year
We dare you to pick out any night of the week when you can’t find live music in Miami. From the guy performing on Lincoln Road to the Arsht Center’s
Nikki Novo
Living
Your Old Electronics Can Mean New Technology For Our Public Schools
Oh what to do, what to do, with that old cell phone from 2007, or that busted printer that never worked anyway, or your old laptop, now that you've
Nikki Novo
Politics
Local Designer Adriana Castro Gets A Rising Star Award Nom
In just a few weeks The Fashion Group International will be hosting its 15th Annual Rising Star Awards event. And guess who’s included in the mix? Our
Nikki Novo
