Monica Derevjanik
Designers
Meet Fashion's Coolest Moonlighters — & See How They Make It Work
Monica Derevjanik
May 28, 2012
Work & Money
Former Refinery29 Interns: Where Are They Now?
Monica Derevjanik
May 22, 2012
Fashion
Kaelen's Fall 2010 Lookbook Takes Jagged Hemlines To Work
Monica Derevjanik
May 4, 2010
Shopping
Play Hard In Our Stylish Sportswear
We don't care how seriously you take your workout: We all wanna look cute when playing our favorite sport. But getting a little sweaty doesn't always have
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Anna Wintour Goes Blond, Narcisco Rodriguez Teaches A Class, And ...
Anna Wintour is now blond. No, like really, really blond. (Jezebel) Narciso Rodriguez and Marie Claire's Joanna Coles are teaching a lecture at the
by
Monica Derevjanik
Shopping
A New Spin On The Classics
We know our tired-and-true outfits never fail us, but that doesn't mean we don't quickly fall into a rut, even if it's with our favorite classic trenches,
by
Monica Derevjanik
Fashion
Go On A Hunt With Wendy Nichol's Fall Line
When it comes to outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, we city girls like to just say no. But Wendy Nichol had something else in mind for gals with
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Coney Island Gets A Furniture Line, Shepard Fairey's Legal Mural ...
Red Hook furniture company Uhuru has created Coney Island-inspired furniture. Coney Dog (or barf bag) not included. (The Cut) Shepard Fairey's legal
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Anna Wintour Might Be A Cover Model, The UES Is Not Just A Neighb...
Anna Wintour might be the cover girl of Industrie magazine. It only makes sense that the queen of fashion magazines is on the cover of a fashion
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Art-Tastic Pics From The Basquiat Party
We always like to get the chance to mix a little movie time with friends, so last night's New York premiere of Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child,
by
Monica Derevjanik
Fashion
McQ By Alexander McQueen's Fall 2010 Lookbook Gets Grungy
We may have found a collection that both Kurt and Courtney would be proud of. McQ By Alexander McQueen's latest fall 2010 lookbook is all about brooding
by
Monica Derevjanik
Fashion
Zara's May 2010 Lookbook Perfects Fresh-Feeling Neutrals
To find on-trend pieces that have both quality and a price that won't give you vertigo, we like to look towards Zara to supplement the holes in our
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
The Mets Want You To Knit Your Heart Out, Liberty Of London Goes ...
Are you a knitter? Do you like the Mets? Weirdly enough, there's an event just for you. (Craft) Liberty of London for Target finally goes on sale.
by
Monica Derevjanik
Politics
Twitter Troll: Aldo Shoes, Aggy's 14-Hour Nights, And Supermodel ...
katherinepower: "http://twitpic.com/1ip36s - How good are these Aldo shoes??" For $135? Not bad! But they come in a $90 black version that's even better
by
Monica Derevjanik
Shopping
Snap Up Our Camera-Chic Picks
Whether you're a serious SLR-toting photographer, or you just like to whip out your iPhone to capture some special moments on a whim, we have some
by
Monica Derevjanik
Fashion
Raoul's Office-Appropriate Fall 2010 Collection Shows Off Some Sh...
Forget showing a little leg...if you catch a glimpse of Raoul 's latest lookbook, you'll learn that it's all about shedding a sleeve to liven up some
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Yoko Ono's Latest Art Book Doubles As A Kite That We Can Actually...
While we love getting lost in a book every now and then, we admit that warmer days makes the written word feel a little bit like homework. Fortunately,
by
Monica Derevjanik
Fashion
Exclusive Peek At Nomia's Fall 2010 Lookbook
For classic girls who like to doll up for a night out on the town, getting glam can be a bit of a hardship. It's hard to stay away from prints and
by
Monica Derevjanik
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: Displace Your Grammar Rage With The "Alot" Monster
Being an obsessive grammar fiend is hard: A missing apostrophe or the wrong use of "you're" can evoke enough rage to frighten every commenter on YouTube.
by
Monica Derevjanik
Politics
Current/Elliott and Marni's Boyfriend Jeans Collaboration
Both Marni and Current/Elliott are experts at making clothes that feel like you could have swiped 'em straight from your dude's closet, and this
by
Monica Derevjanik
Fashion
No. 6 Matches Clothes To Their Backgrounds For Its Spring 2010 Lo...
Remember that Garden State scene where Zach Braff stands against his bathroom wall wearing a button-up that perfectly matches the bathroom wallpaper? Of
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Tavi Talks About Her First Kiss, Diane von Furstenberg Has A Back...
Tavi Gevinson is going to talk about a her first kiss at the 92nd Street Y. (The Cut) Diane von Furstenberg wants to bury 20 people in her backyard. And
by
Monica Derevjanik
Politics
Blackberry Scams, Indestructible Pen Caps, And Women Prefer Celeb...
This illustration of Anna, Terry and Carine ménage-a-trois is disturbing, but hey, at least the Vogue queens look like they are getting along! (Fashion
by
Monica Derevjanik
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: NYC's Worst-Named Restaurants
We'll admit that sometimes a clever or hunger-inducing name will lure our empty stomachs to a restaurant (Butter or Sugar Sweet Sunshine, anybody?). But
by
Monica Derevjanik
Shopping
Patrik Ervell Launches The Coolest Animated Online Store
It's always nice to peruse snapshots of some good lookin' fellas, but it's extra fun when they're brought to life with some snazzy animation. If this
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
Uniqlo Moves Up To Fifth Avenue With A New Flagship Store
What's better than the massive Uniqlo in SoHo? A bigger Uniqlo, of course! WWD confirmed that 666 Fifth Avenue will be the new home of the Japanese
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
The Most Painful Shoes Ever, Astronauts Take Over The Subway And ...
We always complain about how uncomfortable our stilettos are, but these Acne rusty-nail heels are worse than a trip to John Yoo's house! (NY Post) Catch
by
Monica Derevjanik
Styling Tips
Master Neutrals With 3 Perfect Outfits
If black is the easiest color to pull off, then neutrals might be the trickiest. At first glance, whites, beiges, grays, and browns can look easy to wear,
by
Monica Derevjanik
New York
MTA Haters Have A Shirt, Tinsley Mortimer Poses With The Jersey S...
Do you despise the MTA? Let everyone know about your hate with some swag. (Animal) Tinsley Mortimer and the Jersey Shore cast in the same Harper's Bazaar
by
Monica Derevjanik
Politics
Dazed & Confused Plays Movie Director With Its Exhale Editorial
Don't get us wrong...we like our glossy spreads just as much as the next magazine-flippin' gal (or guy!), but Dazed & Confused's Will Davidson-shot
by
Monica Derevjanik
