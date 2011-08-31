Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Fun Events For An Epic Labor Day Weekend
Molly Grant
Aug 31, 2011
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: Neon And On And On
Kate Mulling
Aug 29, 2011
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: Pale Fire
Kate Mulling
Aug 28, 2011
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: Multi-Colored Dream Dress
Bright hues are all the rage this fall, but here’s a new spin on this emerging trend: Don’t just wear one bright color, wear all of them! This
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: A Little Leather Love
Stylist Ashley Avignone continues to wow us with her awesome, totally on-point style. The former Rachel Zoe Project co-star wowed us with her fab style in
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
The Standard’s Spelling Bee Brings Out Fashion’s A-List
We haven’t been to a spelling bee since we were wee little ones, but that all changed last Thursday night, when fashion’s elite flocked to The
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: The Cobra Society Pops Up At Satine
Satine may be one of the coolest stores in L.A., but come August 23, this super-shop is getting even better thanks to The Cobra Society pop-up. The
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
This Cool, New L.A. Site Helps You Shop, Sell, And Donate
There comes a time in every girl's life when she's got to clean out her closet, and there’s no better time than before a big fall shopping spree. Last
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Sofia Coppola Sets A Date To Wed Rocker Beau
It looks like the end of August is shaping up to be filled with star weddings. Not only are Kim and Kris tying the knot on August 20, but we hear that
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
L.A.'s First-Ever Beard And Mustache Competition Will Be A Hairy ...
Get ready for L.A.’s first facial-hair face-off, because the City of Angels is hosting its inaurgural beard and mustache competition. With SoCal
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Satine’s Newest Pop-Up Brings You The Best Vintage Baubles
L.A. is home to some of the best contemporary boutiques around, and Satine may just be our favorite. But just because you can score the latest Suno and
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Zero + Maria Cornejo And LD Tuttle Team Up For The Ultimate Summe...
Get excited SoCal shoppers, because uber-cool designers Zero + Maria Cornejo and LD Tuttle are teaming up for the ultimate sample sale this weekend.
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
NYC Comes To L.A. With Arts & Leisure Pop-Up
What do you get when you mix the coolest New York artists, designers, and writers together? The Arts & Leisure pop-up show, that’s what. The
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Chaz Dean Will Change Your Hair with SIXTHIRTEEN
You might be familiar with Chaz Dean from the hit Bravo TV show Flipping Out, but now this celeb hairstylist has a new hit on his hands: A high-end hair
by
Molly Grant
Hair
We Heart Nicole Richie's Fresh Face And Fishtail
With the dog days of summer upon us, it’s easy to get into a summer beauty slump. So, make sure you take a page from Nicole Richie’s pretty
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Shop The Midsummer Night's Sample Sale With DNA, Luv AJ, Racked L...
If you like fun jewelry, clothes, and music, Space 15 Twenty is the place to be tonight. There will be a huge midsummer sample sale hosted by famous L.A.
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Carey Mulligan Is Engaged And Mum's The Word
After moving on from Shia LeBeouf, actress Carey Mulligan has gone from dating an actor to getting engaged to a musician. And not just any
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Peep Behind-The-Scenes Of Diane Kruger’s New L’Oreal Ad
You might know of Diane Kruger as the badass vixen in Inglourious Basterds, or from the National Treasure flick, but this German beauty has added one more
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Hot L.A. Sale: Deep Discounts At Mona Moore
For all of you shoe lovers out there, you're in luck, because high-end shoe shop Mona Moore is having a huge summer sale. If you call or email to purchase
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
L.A.’s Famed Flying Pig Food Truck Moves From Four Wheels To Four...
Everyone’s favorite food truck is getting a permanent address of its very own. Now, instead of following Twitter to see where you’re going to be
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
For A Limited Time Only: $5 Off At Stark Waxing Studio
Just in time for summer to get into swing, Stark Waxing Studio is offering a sweet deal that you can’t refuse. To celebrate their 5th anniversary, one
by
Molly Grant
Home
Easy Rider: Check Out Kate Spade And Shutters' Rad New Beach Bike
Just in time for summer, luxury Santa Monica hotel Shutters is teaming up with iconic women's brand Kate Spade to bring you the chance to explore the
by
Molly Grant
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: Printed Matter
Instead of opting for shorts, a mini-skirt, or a romper, we love the way this SoCal gal kept her style shady with a felt fedora and a noir maxi-skirt.
by
Molly Grant
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: How To Wear A Bright Maxi-Skirt
The look: Maxi-dress madness. The location: Spotted on 3rd Street in West Hollywood. The styling tip: L.A. is still loving the maxi-skirt trend for
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Mad Delicious: Tim Burton-Designed Menu Lands At LACMA
For all of you Tim Burton fans out there (and, really, who isn’t?), there’s a new way to experience the amazing Tim Burton LACMA exhibit. The
by
Molly Grant
Styling Tips
How To Rock Floral Prints This Summer
Whether you're popping over to a gallery opening or heading out to a dinner party after a long day at the office, a floral-printed piece is always a
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
Steal These 4 Summer Outfits!
Perhaps you’re packing your car for a lazy ride out to the beach, cooking up a storm in preparation for a patriotic picnic, or finalizing your firework
by
Kate Mulling
Los Angeles
Rock Your Street Art Love On Your Sleeve With These Limited-Editi...
If you’re a fan of MOCA’s new Art In The Streets exhibit, you can now wear that love on your sleeve. MOCA has teamed up with Levi’s to create a
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
The Ultimate Hit-List For The Best 4th Of July Weekend Ever
This isn't just any summer weekend—oh no, the 4th of July means a three-day-long marathon of food, drinks, fun, and fireworks. But if you don't have
by
Molly Grant
Los Angeles
Ron Herman Goes Viral With Their Cool New Site
Calling all fashion-lovers who hate traffic jams: Ron Herman recently launched a new website. So, if the crazy construction on the 405 is getting you
by
Molly Grant
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted