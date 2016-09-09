Skip navigation!
Molly Cranna
Los Angeles
How To Style L.A.'s Most Popular Haircut 3 Ways In 3 Days
Lexy Lebsack
Sep 9, 2016
Hair
THIS Is L.A.'s Raddest New Haircut — & It's SO Easy To Style
Lexy Lebsack
Aug 15, 2016
Hair
The Secret Behind An L.A. Salon's Signature Waves
Lexy Lebsack
Mar 3, 2016
Home
This Buy Is About To Solve All Your Apartment Woes
Getting our apartment "visitor ready" typically means shoving dirty laundry under the bed, giving the counters a five-second wipe down, and dimming the
by
Lily di Costanzo
Beauty
3 Drop-Dead Gorgeous Beauty Looks, Inspired By Our Favorite Decades
What do you get when you challenge Kylie Jenner's hairstylist (Scotty Cunha) and Lauren Conrad's makeup artist (Amy Nadine) to create beauty looks
by
Lexy Lebsack
Los Angeles
Small Change, BIG Impact: 3 Real Girl Makeovers You've Gotta See
Los Angeles has a lot of local treasures — the Hollywood sign, Venice Beach, the Malibu Pier — but none quite as special as the Streicher
by
Lexy Lebsack
Los Angeles
Engaged! 7 Insanely Cute L.A. Couples
L.A. isn't exactly a city for love. Hollywood's neon lights and artificial emotions often cast a shadow over what's real, resulting in implausible
by
Ali Hoffman
Tinseltown
3 Perfect Beauty Looks For All Your Holiday Parties
What do Gwyneth Paltrow, Sanaa Lathan, and Kerry Washington have in common? Well, for one, they're all beautiful, talented actresses. And, fun fact:
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Sneak A Peek Inside The New Urban Decay Store
When we heard Urban Decay was going to be opening its very first store, we were conflicted. On one hand, there would now be an entire store devoted to
by
Megan McIntyre
Designers
This L.A. Office Is Basically A Playground
We're not sure if it was the company's creative, entrepreneurial vibes or its innovative approach to charity, but we had a strong hunch that the TOMS HQ
by
Ali Hoffman
Food & Drinks
YUM! 4 Easy Crostini Recipes For Your Next Fete
Your apartment is finally starting to look more pulled together, so now you feel ready to take the plunge and invite friends over for a few drinks. So, to
by
Ali Hoffman
Designers
Studio Stalker: Where Jewelry Magic Happens
For some, a creative space means a stark-white room that’s a blank canvas. Not so with our new favorite jewelry line, Ax + Apple — it has the
by
Ali Hoffman
Styling Tips
KStew's Stylist On Her Fave Spring Outfits
Celebrity stylist Tara Swennen spends most of her days dressing Hollywood's A-list. From Kristen Stewart in Balenciaga and Zuhair Murad to Julie Bowen in
by
Jada Wong
Music
Betty Who Is Who You Need To Know
Maybe you only know Betty Who from her insanely viral appearance in the Home Depot wedding proposal, but that's about to change. At only 22 years old, the
by
Ilana Kaplan
Fashion Week
Later, Classic Suiting! Theory Turns Work Wear On Its Head
There's the classic, suiting pieces we've come to expect from Theory, and then there's the Theyskens designs that the brand's been creating for the past
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
Tibi Tips Its Mega-Gallon Hat To Pharrell
While Tibi collections have always churned up sportswear-inspired, anti-girly-but-still-feminine designs, fall '14 took it to a new level. And, this time,
by
Gina Marinelli
Los Angeles
Lissie Talks Singing, Style, & Courtney Love
With a fan base growing by the minute, a voice that has critics crowning her the next Stevie Nicks, and more stage presence than an entire 30-piece
by
Ali Hoffman
Designers
We Tour Wildfox's Amazing HQ — MAJOR Office Envy, Ahead!
With cheeky campaigns inspired by the likes of My Little Pony and Clueless, T-shirts that manage to be both wildly comfortable and still look sexy on, and
by
Ali Hoffman
Makeup
3 Killer Outfits — & The Lips To Match
How does one completely alter their look without changing a stitch of clothing? Consider a simple swap of your lip color! Though, let’s get real — I
by
Kimberly Pesch
Shopping
Behold, The Chicest Doggy Models In L.A.
Dog accessories? We know what you're thinking. But, let the record show that the world of canine couture is no longer all ruffles, ribbons, and
by
Ali Hoffman
Designers
My Style: Inside Momo Suzuki's Chic Abode
Great style is hard to come by, but for Momo Suzuki, it all comes together effortlessly. The Japanese-born designer of the minimalist-chic label, Black
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
A Made-For-Work Look That Stuns After Hours
I just started a new job, and that, for me, usually means a total closet overhaul to meet the new HR guidelines. Luckily, it's a creative environment
by
Mara Ferreira
Living
Inside The Home Of An L.A. Beauty Guru
Considering Hourglass Cosmetics is known for innovative formulas and luxe packaging, it's no surprise the brand's founder and CEO boasts incredible
by
Ali Hoffman
Entertaining
The Secret To Mara Ferreira's Stylish Soirées: Lots Of Homemade M...
If you scroll through my blog, you'll find just as many foodie finds and fruit tart recipes as #ootd pictures. I can whip up a mean vanilla-bean panna
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
The Only Accessory You Need This Summer: Lots Of Sunglasses
I love huge baubles around my neck and usually don't leave the house without a few bracelets (or five), but for summer, there's one accessory that beats
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
8 Street-Style Snaps From The Chicest L.A. 'Hoods
Ah, L.A., the magical land where it's summer nearly all year round and there's water in the pools in February. When it hits June, all the Angelenos from
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
Mix It Up With Prints' Newest Star: Chambray
Since chambray became the ultimate shirt for casual-chic, it's now one of the most wearable items in my closet. You can find a denim button up in a
by
Mara Ferreira
Fashion
How To Dress Down A Retro Frock For A Comfy Cali Weekend
When you live close to the beach, bright colors are the norm. There’s a lot of tropical inspiration that comes from living in a place with 75-degree
by
Mara Ferreira
Los Angeles
A Stunning L.A. Artist Spills The Secrets To Glowy, Effortless Be...
We’re all about the slashies: those creative souls whose talents can't possibly be contained by just one occupation. So, when we first met Wendy Polish,
by
Jessica Winzelberg
Entertainment
Street-Style Snaps From L.A.’s Chicest Craft Doyennes At The Echo...
Some people go gaga for rock stars, some for actors...and us? Well, few things get us more stoked than seeing 50+ local designers and artisans all in one
by
Jessica Winzelberg
