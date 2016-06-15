Skip navigation!
Maki Sakamoto at Kate Ryan Inc.
Makeup
The Search Is Over: These Are Your Go-To Beauty Looks
Lauren Hubbard
Jun 15, 2016
Hair
3 Chic & Easy Styles For Long-Haired Ladies
Megan Cahn
Oct 31, 2015
Hair
3 Totally Easy (& Cool) Ways To Style An Undercut
Megan Cahn
Oct 24, 2015
Hair
Have Curly Hair? Try One Of These Three Cool Styles
Most people with hair long enough to pull back — whether curly, straight, or somewhere in-between — often flip-flop between two styles: one up, one
by
Megan Cahn
Styling Tips
The Cool-Girl Denim DIY You Haven't Tried
We all have that trusty pair of jeans — they've been with us through haircuts, relationships, and apartments. And, like all good things, they get
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
The Coolest Way To Customize Your Jeans
Whatever the denim trend of the moment is, we're bound to have a pair — or three. Problem is, so does everyone else. But, instead of looking like
by
Allison Daniels
