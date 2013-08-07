Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Maia Harms
New York
Jennifer Fisher Invites Us Inside Her Studio
Annie Georgia Gre...
Aug 7, 2013
Hair
You CAN Cut Your Own Bangs — Read This First, For Your Own Sake
Gabrielle Korn
Jul 15, 2013
Entertainment News
More Than Half Of Fashion Workers Are Unhappy With Their Jobs
Gina Marinelli
Jun 18, 2013
New York
I'm With Her: Inside Rachel Antonoff's UWS Pad
Rachel Antonoff is the best friend you've always wanted. How do we know? Well, besides being longtime fans of the New York designer's flirty, cheeky line,
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
My Style: Inside Kate Young's Brooklyn Home
It's hard to pin down why exactly we feel so at home with stylist Kate Young's work, from how she adds in her two cents on the runways at Jason Wu and
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Tour An On-The-Rise Designer's Chic Dumbo Pad
UPDATE: Celebrate TGIF in style with Kate Ciepluch's dreamy BK abode. This story was originally published on March 15. For Kate Ciepluch, one surreal
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
One Of The Gang: 3.1 Phillip Lim Mimics The Scene Outside A Fashi...
The act of going from outside a fashion show to indoors is one that involves a little more of your brain than remembering which publication you're with
by
Connie Wang
Events
DVF Revamps Signature Studio 54 Glamour For Fall '13
With "glam rock" as the theme of Diane von Furstenberg's latest collection, we went in with high expectations. After all, if there's anyone who knows a
by
Gina Marinelli
Events
Ostwald Helgason Awesomely Connects Baudelaire With Carnivorous P...
Even if you don't know the brand Ostwald Helgason by name, you know it by its fall '12 collection, which sprouted up so often in street-style slideshows
by
Connie Wang
Events
Suno Trades Kenya & Pajama Pants For Russia & Pinafores
Suno has only been around since fall '10, and in three short years, the brand has really crisscrossed the world in its references. Unlike many other
by
Connie Wang
Events
Maybe There's Just Not Enough Room For Everyone At NYFW
When Peter Som announced that he would be canceling his fall '13 Fashion Week presentation, we wept were disappointed but understood. Designers need
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
My Style: Get Inspired By This BK Designer's Eclectic Pad
If you searched "cult following" on Wikipedia, we're fairly certain NYC designer Samantha Pleet would pop up. After all, when you're beloved by indie
by
Seija Rankin
Music
Meet Our Newest Style Crush: Blogger/DJ Bip Ling
When it comes to sharing an enthusiasm for fashion, nobody holds a candle to Bip Ling. Fresh off her Company magazine cover with Susie Bubble, the
by
Erin Donnelly
Los Angeles
Inside The Closet Of BCBGMAXAZRIA's Leading Lady
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 12.] We pretty much had to pick up our jaws off the marble floors upon stepping inside Lubov Azria's
by
Brenna Egan
Skin Care
Copy This Natural Beauty’s EASY Routine
One look at this drop-dead gorgeous girl and we knew we had to sit her down and get her to spill all of her beauty secrets. Meet Saada Ahmed, an
by
Megan McIntyre
New York
Inside The Soho Love Nest Of NYC's Cutest Power Couple
It's nearly impossible to attend a party without running into It couple Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis (we're going to take credit for setting them
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Home
Peep The Rustic-Chic BK Pad Of A
Project Runway
Winner
"Make it work" may be a phrase made famous by Tim Gunn on Bravo's Lifetime's Project Runway, but it's certainly more than applicable to season eight's
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
Long Hair, Don't Care: Karen Walker Goes Jetsons Chic For Spring
On the soundtrack at the Karen Walker show was a mix of blips and bloops and sounds of cartoon lasers shooting. On the runway was something just as
by
Connie Wang
Hair
A Détacher Shows Us How To Do A DIY Chinstrap Beard (Yes, We're S...
We at Refinery29 have always fawned over A Détacher’s comfy, loose-fitting basics in luxurious fabrics. And the brand's spring/summer '13 collection
by
Jonathan M. Square
Fashion
The New Suit: Meet The 10 Most Creative, Innovative Entrepreneurs...
The movers and shakers of our parents’ generation donned wing tips, wide ties, and poly pantsuits en route to the office. The look — and the work —
by
Gabriel Bell
Hair
Child's Play: Copy The Whimsical Beauty Looks At Peter Som
The beauty team at Peter Som's spring '13 show were inspired by the idea of an East Village party girl who, point blank, does what she wants. Tom Pecheux
by
Tara Rasmus
Designers
Whit's Spring Line Takes Us On A Tropical Getaway
Fashion Week is all about playing "pretend" with a bunch of grown-ups, whether it's playing "Fairy Princess" at Marchesa or "Homesteader Heroine" at
by
Connie Wang
New York
Star Jeweler Monique Péan Models 4 Statement-Making Looks
UPDATE: Time for a mid-afternoon study break. Peep this gorgeous pics of one of our favorite jewelry designers modeling her to-die-for wardrobe. This
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
1 Baby, 4 Looks: One Cool Tot Shows Off Her Super-Cute Outfits
UPDATE: Lookin' fly kids. But still probably not this fly. Indeed, this little toddler's got a whole lot of look. Read on for some serious awws. This
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
Inside Designer Minnie Mortimer's Brentwood Palace
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 17.] Upon entering Minnie Mortimer's sunny, Brentwood abode, it's instantly apparent that apart
by
Brenna Egan
Entertaining
Throw A Backyard BBQ, The Fashionable Way
Nomia designer Yara Flinn is known for her stark, minimalist, no-frills clothing, but that doesn't mean her parties are cracker-and-water affairs. When
by
Connie Wang
Home
My Style: Tour Chelsea Fairless' Cheeky Pink Pad
You know the type: She can make a subway platform look like a personal runway, and turn an ordinary T-shirt into the most glamorous thing you've ever
by
Laura Feinstein
Los Angeles
Peep A Revenge Star's Uh-mazing Style (And Hancock Park House)!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 20.] The water cooler convos here at R29 always seem to center around our obsession with ABC's
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Meet The Super-Chic Staffs Behind Our Favorite Fashion E-Tailers
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 2] We think you'll agree: Online shopping is more addictive than non-fat lattes and Downton Abbey.
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
The It Sisters Of VanJess Show Us They Can Carry More Than A Tune
If you're not willing to subject yourself to scathing criticism on Idol (hey, at least Simon's gone!), finding rags-to-riches success in the music
by
Brenna Egan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted