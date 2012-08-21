Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Would You Ever Go A Month Without Looking Into A Mirror? A Year?
Lillian Sankikian
Aug 21, 2012
San Francisco
14 Cool Bike-Friendly Soles To Slip Into Now
Lillian Sankikian
Aug 17, 2012
Tech
A Pinteresting Turn Of Events: Pinterest Announces Open Registration
Lillian Sankikian
Aug 13, 2012
San Francisco
We're Losing It Over The Latest From This Local Leather Designer
We turn to our trusty canvas bag for practically everything — farmers' markets, beach days, picnics, and even the office. And although our old friend
by
Lillian Sankikian
Shopping
20 Hot High-Tops To Kick It In Now!
We’ve all been there: Painfully enduring a night of pinched toes and blistered heels thanks to a pair of leg-slimming, sky-grazing pumps. It’s a
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Can You Believe This Cuff Is Actually A USB Drive?
We may be a smidge (okay, maybe more than a smidge) addicted to technology, but we aren’t exactly flying our nerd flags just yet. That is, until you
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Window Shopper: Well Hello There, Hot Lips!
Confession: Our handbags happen to be a total train wreck right about now. With summertime beauty essentials crowding the inside, it takes days just
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Bye-Bye Baby: New App Deletes All Mention Of Babies From Your New...
Don’t get us wrong, we wouldn’t go as far as to call ourselves baby-haters. In fact, there are a few kiddos that we happen to be obsessed with: Suri
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Meet Lydali —The World Wide Webstore That’s Both Chic And Unique
Let’s be real: We’re all guilty of being a smidge self-involved at times. We can easily forget that there’s a whole world beyond the Bay. Luckily,
by
Lillian Sankikian
Los Angeles
Nostalgic For The '90s? Then Head To This Throwback Throw Down!
The three things we miss most about the '90s? If we had to choose, they'd probably be: Alice In Chains, Clueless, and our worn-in Dr. Martens. That’s
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Totokaelo’s Massive Seattle Location Is Calling Our Name
Fellow jet-setters, get some traveling in before the summer season is over, and head to the coffee mecca that is Seattle. Sure, this sweet city offers
by
Lillian Sankikian
Los Angeles
Score Haute Hand-Me-Downs On The Cheap (All Month Long!)
Hold on to your hat pins, vintage lovers — the be-all, end-all summer sale is finally here! If you’ve been dying to add that killer classic piece to
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Say What? A Designing Women-Themed Drag Show Hits The S.F. Stage
Before Sex and the City brought raunchy talk and glammed-up gear to our TV screens, there was another little sitcom, circa 1986, that did the same, but
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Save Major Moolah With These 4 Local Sales! Cha-Ching!
Is your wallet feeling a little light from all your summertime splurges? Don’t trip. It’s sale season and, naturally, we’ve got the skinny on the
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
17 Crazy-Cute Items For Active Summer Days
There are a lot of perks that come with living in S.F. — catching Clueless at the Castro Theater, perusing some of the country's coolest boutiques, and
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Blu Kicks Serves Up Island-Ready Soles That Are Good For Your Soul
There are plenty of ways to add a little pep to your step. Our preferred method? Kicking back while giving back, of course. So naturally, we’re all
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 18 2012
Typewriter lovers, take note — literally. This noisy, new app mimics the sounds of the classic typing tool. (GeekSugar) Tavi and team swing by S.F.,
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
12 Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits Fit For An S.F. Summer
While we're technically in the thick of midsummer mayhem, our bikini bods still seem to be spending most days covered up in sweaters and scarves. But,
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 17 2012
One local gal hits up a bevy of S.F. strip joints — for the food. (The Bold Italic) Neiman Marcus has gone to the dogs. Meet the surprise celebrity
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Take A Hike! 6 Cool Camping Picks You Need Now
We don’t know about you guys, but we’ve certainly caught the camping bug — we blame Moonrise Kingdom to some degree, actually. And although we were
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Stock Up On Timeless Goodies At Golden Collective's Vintage Pop-Up
We must admit that we were kind of bummed when we heard that Fancy Fine's mastermind Ashley Ording was packing her suitcase and moving to Philly. The
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Group On! Big Things' Trunk Show Offers Up A Handful Of Hot Desig...
Places to go, people to see, but not a single thing to wear? Let’s not fret just yet, because Big Things are coming your way (literally). If you’re
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Get Your Early 4th Of July Fix With New Balance & Unionmade
We know, we know — you’re probably counting down the days until your Independence Day soirees begin (weenie roast, anyone?). But, before you feast
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Look Ma, No Hands! 7 Bike-Friendly Backpacks You Need Now
There is little we love more than cruising around town on our two-wheeler, especially when we know our hair looks hot underneath our helmet. But, another
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Eat Your Heart Out At These Two Food-Fueled Fests
Toss those hip-hugging, slim-fit jeans to the side and break out the stretchy pants, people. This week is serving up a bevy of palate-pleasing parties
by
Lillian Sankikian
Tech
Casetagram Is At It Again! Turn Your Instas Into A Super-Cool iPa...
As Instagram devotees, we can easily spend hours fiddling around with our favorite filtered snap app (guilty as charged!). And when we heard that
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Ring In Marmalade’s New Digs At Its Grand Re-Opening Bash
We were pretty jazzed when we first learned that one of our fave Union Street shopping spots, Marmalade, was moving to a space twice the size. That
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Party Time, Excellent! TOKYObay Celebrates Relaunch With Cutie La...
The workweek is finally winding down and while our minds are already on those end-of-week happy hours, we still need our pre-Friday fix to help us get
by
Lillian Sankikian
San Francisco
Get Business Savvy At This Cool Seminar With Fab.com's CEO
We have a virtual laundry list of online shops that we perpetually peruse. Designer clothes, shoes on the cheap, the season’s hottest accessories —
by
Lillian Sankikian
Styling Tips
5 Pretty Dresses For The Perfect Weekend In Wine Country
It's true, we spend most of our workweek daydreaming of our next getaway. Our summer to-do list is expanding faster by the second and with the finest
by
Lillian Sankikian
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted