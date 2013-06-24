Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Laura Yacoe
Nails
We've Nailed It — The BEST Mani Spots In L.A.
Laura Yacoe
Jun 24, 2013
Home
No Green Thumb? No Problem — Your Cheat Sheet To A Rad L.A. Garden
Laura Yacoe
May 14, 2013
Travel
Catch A Wave (And A Tan) At L.A.'s Top 16 Beaches
Laura Yacoe
Apr 29, 2013
Los Angeles
The Broke Girl's Guide to L.A. — Everything Under $15!
With Coachella and a season of expensive getaways around the corner, we’re making a valiant effort to stretch every last dollar at home. But, just
by
Laura Yacoe
Tech
16 Amazing Apps Every L.A. Girl Needs To Download Now
In a world where there's literally an app for everything, sometimes an L.A. gal can't help but feel overwhelmed after an App Store shopping spree. Sure,
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
Check Out The Other Side Of L.A. Life With Our Handy Valley Tour!
Much like the rivalry between the Trojans and the Bruins, there's always been some heat around the topic of the Valley — every Angeleno seems to have an
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
Forget The Beach! L.A.'s Best Cooler-Weather Activities
While the majority of the country is experiencing sub-zero temps, we've got it pretty easy here in L.A. But, that doesn't mean we can't complain a bit
by
Laura Yacoe
Shopping
20 Beyond-Lovely Lace Dresses For Now And Forever
Some things never go out of style, and a classic lace dress is right up there with red lipstick. Our fondness for lace is truly limitless, and the "lace
by
Laura Yacoe
New Year's Eve
9 L.A. Bashes That'll Keep You From Dropping The Ball On NYE
Ah yes, New Year's Eve is almost here and some congratulations are in order. You've made it through another whirlwind season of holiday parties, family
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
9 Badass Baubles From TomTom That Are Tough To Pass Up
What's undeniably cool and has "holiday party" written all over it? TomTom's fall '12 jewelry collection! Entitled Petit Deco, it's the perfect blend of
by
Laura Yacoe
Events
13 Outside-The-Box Wedding Ideas To Book STAT
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 11.] Is it just us, or is everyone in full-on wedding-planning mode for the upcoming nuptial
by
Laura Yacoe
Styling Tips
Shake Your Rainy-Day Funk With A Little Help From This Blogger
This blah-inducing rainy weekend has us aching for some sun — particularly since we're dying to test drive all of our Coachella-worthy outfits. For
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
Check Out Kristen Stewart & Peter Som's Customized Vans Slip Ons
What happens when the likes of Kristen Stewart, Peter Som and Conan O'Brien (to name a few) are asked to design their own pair of kicks? You end up with a
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
You Don't Need A Step & Repeat To Get The A-List Treatment
In case you've been living under a rock for the past month, we're officially in the full-on throes of awards season. Even if we're not going to the
by
Laura Yacoe
Entertainment
Must Watch: Sofia Coppola's Marni for H&M Commercial
Just in case you needed yet another reason to be beside-yourself-excited for the H&M for Marni launch (debuting March 3rd!), we've got a little Friday
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
The Man Repeller Pulls Off Florals & Stripes Without Looking Crazy
Earlier this week, we had a sneak peek at the new Tony Duquette For Coach Jewelry Collection at a soiree at Coach's Rodeo Drive outpost, and we've got
by
Laura Yacoe
DIY
Obsessing Over This DIY Candle Made Out Of A Satsuma Orange
Candle making has been on our DIY list for a while, so obviously our craft-makin' radar went up when we came across Honestly WTF's DIY on candles made
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
Yes, This Is Real: There’s Now A Girl Scout Cookies App
It's kind of like an out-of-body experience when we spot a Girl Scout Cookie table setup outside of our supermarket or drugstore, and then five minutes
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 16 2012
Get the full recap on all the best (and worst!) gowns and tuxedos from the celeb-packed Golden Globes. What was your fave look? Then check out our list!
by
Laura Yacoe
Entertainment
We Never Thought This Would Happen, But The Oscars Might Be Moving
Looks like the Academy Awards might be making a neighborhood switcheroo in the near future. We're heard some talk of the star-studded show moving from
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
You'll Never Guess Who Katy Perry's Parents Are Setting Her Up With
It’s been less than a minute since Katy Perry and Russell Brand announced their divorce, and KP's already out on the prowl. We’re all for her soothing
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
11 Ways to Make Your L.A. Weekends Non-Stop Awesome
Let’s face it: the weekend basically flies by if you spend it lounging around the house. That's why we vowed to ourselves that we’d be more gung-ho
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
NCLA and PETA Team Up For A Rad Limited-Edition Nail-Wrap Collab
What happens when NCLA (our go-to for super-fly nail colors) and PETA (the trailblazers in animal rights advocacy) get together for a collab? Well, we
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
What’s Your Fave Charlize Theron Look? Vote Now!
Alright, gang. It's almost Golden Globes time, which means photo galleries to oogle over for days.To rev up those red carpet judging skillz, we’ve got
by
Laura Yacoe
Shopping
12 Stand-Out Charm Bracelets To Add To Your Arm Party Collection
It’s certainly not a secret that we're huge proponents of awesome arm candy. And, sure, badass bangles and stunning cuffs are nice, but we've been
by
Laura Yacoe
Entertainment
Here's The Biggest Louboutin Shoe In The World
If your commute takes you down Sunset in Beverly Hills, then you're bound to get an eyeful of a giant red sole that is Neiman Marcus' birthday pressie to
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 09 2012
Michelle Williams seriously stole the spotlight at the Palm Springs Film Festival this weekend in this stunning Prada sequined, cap-sleeve cocktail dress.
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
Giveaway Alert! Win Badass Garb From H&M's Girl With The Dragon T...
Earlier this month, we got a sneak peek at H&M’s new collab with The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’s costume designer extraordinaire, Trish Summerville,
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
Super-Luxe Gifting Tips From Rodeo Drive's Designer Boutiques
We’ve trekked to just about every L.A. neighborhood in our holiday gifting mission, except for the 90210 and one very ritzy destination to be exact:
by
Laura Yacoe
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 16 2011
Wanna get married...naked? A new reality TV show is looking for couples to tie the knot in the buff. (LAT) Ryan Gosling is named coolest person of the
by
Laura Yacoe
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted