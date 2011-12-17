Skip navigation!
Laura Jean Story
New York
Your Weekend Plans: Spend Tonight At The Cloak & Dagger Brooklyn Opening Bash
Laura Jean Story
Dec 17, 2011
Chicago
Forget Holly, Deck Out Your (Or, Uh, Your Friends') Wrists For The Holiday Season!
Laura Jean Story
Dec 16, 2011
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 16 2011
Laura Jean Story
Dec 16, 2011
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 16 2011
Storytelling in the virtual age: This video mixes the perfect balance of beauty and technology. Trust us, you'll want to watch. (Vogue Italia) We're not
by
Laura Jean Story
Fashion
Defrost Your Feminine Side With The April, May Spring '12 Collection
Our weakness for all things French continues, and we're not talking about our second (or third) croissant breakfast. April, May's spring '12 collection is
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 14 2011
Shopping a sample sale is survival of the fittest at its best. Check out the incredible reflexes of these aggressive shoppers, who are just dying to get
by
Laura Jean Story
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 14 2011
Meet the ladies who bring the music and the fashion heat this season – from indie to motown, check these upcoming girls who rock. (Lucky) For all the
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
Sample Sale Score: Helmut Lang + Theyskens' Theory This Thursday
We love when multiple good things come in one package: especially when that package includes top designer pieces of the year - on sale. Enter the sample
by
Laura Jean Story
Chicago
Save On Gifts At The Trillium Holiday Sale And Treat Yourself, Too!
If you're anything like us, you've fallen for one of two holiday shopping weaknesses: the procrastination pitfall, where today's "12 Days of Christmas"
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
30 Rock To Be Cut From In-Flight TV? Slow Your Roll, American Air...
So maybe the 30 Rock cast hasn't been totally well behaved this year when it comes to being PC — from homophopic jokes to diva plane nonsense, the NBC
by
Laura Jean Story
Fashion
Trade Up: Swap Routine Sweats For Luxe Loungewear In Piamita Reso...
Things can get a bit iffy when it comes to loungewear — as in, we see a lot of velour jumpsuits, too-sexy teddies, and grandma's nightie, which are
by
Laura Jean Story
Chicago
Get Beauty Schooled For Free By The Pros At Illamasqua This Thursday
Aiming to go from coverup clueless to makeup master in time for the holiday season? Here's a Chicago training session you'll need to attend, whatever your
by
Laura Jean Story
Chicago
Get In The Holiday Spirit At Firebelly Design's Pop-Up For Charity
Holiday pop-ups are bound to catch our eye, but the ones that we simply can't pass up are those who really embrace the spirit of the season. Check this
by
Laura Jean Story
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 07 2011
From meticulously designed fashion achievements to iconic moments in gowns, these picks for the most unforgettable dresses of all time speak for
by
Laura Jean Story
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 02 2011
Angel Chanel Iman puts away the wings and looks way grown up and stunning in WSJ's December hat portfolio. (Racked) Triple thumbs up: Violence turns into
by
Laura Jean Story
Shopping
Vacation Daydreams? R29 Sends You Off With A $1,050 Bag Giveaway!
It's finally starting to get chilly over here at R29 HQ. And that of course means that we're wistfully dreaming of summering, and fantasizing about
by
Laura Jean Story
Skin Care
She's Too Young: Bikini Waxes And Beauty Treatments For Children
When we were kids, we took fashion and beauty cues from flat-ironed bangs and floatable shoes, but today's stylish young brood look to the stars —
by
Laura Jean Story
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 30 2011
We're drowning in an amazing sea of Cs! Check out these crazy-beautiful Chanel pieces that are rare, wild, and a little weird. (The Coveteur) Divinely
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
Sample Sale Gold: Rodarte's RSVP Sale in NYC!
When it comes to fashion duos, Rodarte's Mulleavy sisters take the cake — from Black Swan genius to ready-to-wear gold, they turn out tons of
by
Laura Jean Story
Fashion
Surface To Air's Spring '12 Line Could Literally Go Anywhere (Eve...
Whether you find yourself on a farm, a beach, the city streets, or a shuttle to Mars this spring, Surface To Air's latest collection's got the threads for
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Once Upon A Dress: 9 Frocks To Please Your Inner Princess
Once upon a time we urban ladies lived in only our leather jackets and combat boots, but there's something admittedly instinctual: our weak spot for
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
Score Designer Goodies For Up To 40% Off At Realm Boutique!
Looking to up your holiday style quotient? Then, take note: Soho's luxe Realm Boutique kicks off their 40% off sale today. Shop glam dresses from
by
Laura Jean Story
Fashion
This Spring Line Somehow Combines Minimalism And...The '80s
It's back to basics in this spring '12 lookbook from Won Hundred, and, with oversized blazers, leggings under dresses, and too-cool sunnies (to wear at
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 16 2011
Chaos, arrests, and melee: not Occupy Wall Street, just a casual NJ sample Sale. Stick to your home turf, NYC. (Racked) There's hope for our
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
Forget Planking: MK&A Want You To Hug It Out
Join the Stylemint T Moment movement and Olsen sister sensation (even Anna Wintour is a fan) by getting in on the newest contest presented by the
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
5 Things To Know This A.M. — Nov 11 2011
Want to get noticed in a t-shirt? Do as Three Dots suggests in this funny vid and lose the pants! (Three Dots) The Chocolate Fashion show was like two of
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
Barneys NY Gets Crafty With Their Annual Artisan Day This Saturday
A high-end craft fair? Yes, please. Barneys New York's Annual Artisan Day is back this Saturday, November 12, where artisans of all fields are brought in
by
Laura Jean Story
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 09 2011
For real?! Versace for H&M's spot gets blown up by a Chinese online retailer. Goodbye, 10-day wait, hellloooo internet. (Fashionista) Kanye chanels his
by
Laura Jean Story
Chicago
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 09 2011
Play dress up in these sparkly clutches just in time for the holiday season. (Dress Up) Sneak a peek: preview this weekend's fabulous Jayson Home
by
Laura Jean Story
New York
Score Some Major Arm-Candy At The Noir Sample Sale
Noir Jewelry, badass line for rings and crazy bangles and baubles, is taking half off their pave pieces. Noir caught our eye with their ever-popular
by
Laura Jean Story
