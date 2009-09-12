Skip navigation!
Kit Chaney
Events
Loving the Cool, Structured Seduction at Wayne's Latest
Kelley Hoffman
Sep 12, 2009
Events
Jenni Kayne Serves Up Even More Effortless Chic For Spring
Alexandra Andrade
Sep 10, 2009
Stores
Male Call! Save Fashion Debuts the Cheapest of the Chic Just for Guys
Tina Malred
May 15, 2009
Shopping
Fight Swine With Style! 8 Fashionable Picks For Avoiding the Plag...
There's no avoiding it: The Swine Flu (capitalized, to indicate the gravity of the situation) is upon us. That wretched, slovenly virus has even crept up
by
Xiyin Tang
Street Style
NYC's Easiest Weekend Trends Spotted!
It was picture-perfect weather in NYC this weekend as just about the entire local community found new excuses to be outside. And why not? With steady
by
Daniela Jacobs
Politics
The Life Of a Model: Not As Glamorous As It Seems, According To S...
Sara Ziff is one of the genuinely coolest, sweetest, brightest models we know, which is why we dashed to catch her film premiere, which she made with
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Met Gala Theme Announced: We Name Our Top Celeb-Model-Muse Pairings
Supermodels are the new super heroes. At least that's the word from The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, who announced that the theme for
by
Megan Baldwin
Events
Two-Faced! Alexandre Herchcovitch Gets Schizo for Fall
Brazilian designer Alexandre Herchcovitch gave us the recession special we had been awaiting all week: two shows for the price of one. His fall/winter '09
by
Max Berliner
Events
Peaches Geldof, Amanda Peet, Devon Aoki and More Love Philosophy ...
As you probably already know, Peaches Geldof recently split from her hubby Max Drummey and found a new rockstar love: Donald Cummings from The Virgins.
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Rodarte's Hideously Kinky, Hot Mess of a Collection
It was all decay and romance at Rodarte's fall/winter '09 show, with key inspirations being dilapidated houses and Frankenstein. "It really was about
by
Kelley Hoffman
Fashion
Fresh from Tokyo, Leigh Lezark Shares Her Fash Week Show Plans
What have been your favorite shows so far? Well, I just got back into town from DJing at Le Baron in Tokyo so I've only seen Carolina Herrera, which was
by
Max Berliner
Events
Shipley & Halmos Take a Sharp, Dark, and Fresh Turn for Fall
This season, Jeff Halmos and Sam Shipley took their line—which has been in turns classically American, preppie, and glamorous—toward something more
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
More Lady-Like Licks From Abigail Lorick's Latest
Designer Abigail Lorick's fall 2009 collection proved good manners can still be exceedingly cool. Donning clever hairpieces consisting of simple squares
by
Sarah E. Lewis
