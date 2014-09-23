Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kelley Carter
Food & Drinks
3 DIY Lunches That Are Better Than Anything You Can Order In
Chloe Daley
Sep 23, 2014
Nails
The New & Improved Nail Art
Gabrielle Korn
Aug 13, 2014
Home
A Touristy Home Trend That's Making A Comeback
Kelley Carter
Aug 2, 2014
Home
Our Style Editor's Small-Space Makeover Shows Us How It's Done
Deciding to live in a small space means carefully weighing its quirky pros and cons. Do the soft, natural light and central location win over the
by
Chloe Daley
Living
Everyone's Getting Married; Here's What To Buy Them
All your friends chose the same three months to tie the knot, and now your foreseeable weekends will be occupied contemplating black-tie optional attire,
by
Kelley Carter
Entertaining
This Shoppable Wedding Is A Desert Dream
Sara Sugarman founded online home decor shop Lulu & Georgia in October 2012, shortly after moving to California with her then boyfriend, Sam. The couple
by
Kelley Carter
Entertaining
Pulling Off A No-Time-To-Plan July 4 Bash
The Fourth of July crept up on you by falling on a Friday after an almost week-long grind, and now you think you have no time to prepare a celebratory
by
Kelley Carter
Home
Adorable Poketo Accessories Coming To A MAJOR Department Store Ne...
Olivia Kim, a master curator, reigning queen of all things indie style, and the director of creative projects at Nordstrom, tapped Poketo for the seventh
by
Kelley Carter
Home
10 PRETTY Ways To Throw Shade
You're laying in the sand, the sun is strong, and you have all types of excuses as to why you're fully exposed. Like, beach umbrellas are ugly, cramp your
by
Kelley Carter
Home
I Hate Brunch — Here's Why
I remember when I used to enjoy brunch like an adult: It was a way to recap Saturday night shenanigans with a close friend over early afternoon French
by
Kelley Carter
Home
The Gorgeous Cover Of
Cherry Bombe
's Third Issue, Reveal...
Our favorite foodie-meets-fashion indie magazine, Cherry Bombe, is releasing it's third issue next week. And, we got the first look. The cover is graced
by
Kelley Carter
Home
Chic Barware Your Guests Won't Break
Picture this: You're having a blast at your very-grown-up, outdoor soirée when a guest falls victim to the lethal combination of a sweaty glass, slippery
by
Kelley Carter
Home
A Nightmare Closet Makeover
In my professional life, I've done at least 50 closet makeovers. I would go into strangers' sacred spaces and tell them what to purge and how to organize.
by
Kelley Carter
Living
Now THIS Is How To Have A Maine Wedding
Considering Morgan and Drew Cronin met at a mutual friend's wedding, their big day kind of brought them full circle. The interior designer and the
by
Kelley Carter
Home
How To Organize Your Stuff, A Cheater's Guide
What's that? You've got clutter? And, you don't know what to do with it? Well, contrary to popular belief, it doesn't all have to go. Some of it could
by
Kelley Carter
Home
What Goes Down At The Coolest Design Fair
New York Design Week is when inspired designers, gimlet-eyed buyers, and eccentric tastemakers gather to showcase, or shop, the decor world's latest
by
Kelley Carter
Home
5 Ways To Upgrade Your Rental
Landlords giveth, and they taketh away. Though they're typically the ones that hand over keys to the apartments we love, they're also decor dream-killers.
by
Kelley Carter
Home
A Home-&-Fashion Collab We Love
You know those rare spaces where you walk in and find yourself wondering if you've actually passed through the pearly gates? That's how it feels when you
by
Kelley Carter
Home
Are You Up On This Instagram Trend?
In case you didn't know, decor people are every bit the style trailblazers that our fashion counterparts are. We can spy — and document — good design,
by
Kelley Carter
Living
Love Your White Tees? This Product Lets You Keep 'Em
Forever<...
White-T-shirt season has just begun, which means those dreaded pit stains are right around the corner. But, before you go out and buy five of the same
by
Kelley Carter
Home
8 Copper Accessories Your Home Needs
Copper is a pliant metal that has historically been used for the conduction of heat and electricity. Because of that, its in-house presence had been
by
Kelley Carter
Home
Introducing Normdecor: Basic, Simple, But Totally Worth It
Normcore is a buzzy fashion word that basically touts the antithesis of style as the good stuff. It's the non-trend trend born out of an exhaustion
by
Kelley Carter
Home
5 Tips For A Shared Bathroom In Honor Of The Senate's New Ladies ...
In 1991, there were only two women members of the U.S. Senate. Alarming, yes, but when it comes to restroom privileges, we'll allow that these two women
by
Kelley Carter
Home
15 New Pieces For Instant Decor Cred
We've come across very few home decor pieces with the cred to make you look like an insider, and this scarcity has caused a sameness movement that has not
by
Kelley Carter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted