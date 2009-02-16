Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jason Wilson
Fashion
Laura Dern and Ben Harper— An L.A. Couple Gets Proper at Loden Dager
Jason Wilson
Feb 16, 2009
Events
Spurr Fall/Winter '09—We Have Lift Off!
Jason Wilson
Feb 16, 2009
Politics
Blue By You: Indigo Farm Has a Fresh Crop
Jason Wilson
Jul 28, 2008
Trends
Sky and Sand: Conference of Birds Spring/Summer 09 Runway
Designer Andrew Holden prefaced his Conference of Birds spring/summer 2009 show with a poem translated from the 12th-century Arabic text for which his
by
Jason Wilson
Trends
Hard Casual: Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2009
Tuesday, Nicholas K presented a fastener-friendly collection of casual looks with a hard edge. Outerwear is definitely the designer 's strong suit, as the
by
Jason Wilson
Trends
Capsule: Open Your Mouth and Say, "Market"
This week, BPMW's signature brand of fashion pharmacology, (Capsule), offered us industry heads a much-needed menswear booster. As one of the seminal
by
Jason Wilson
Politics
Roadside Attraction: The Presidio Motel
Hollywood has all but ruined the roadside motel. The creators of films like Bug, Psycho and No Country For Old Men would have us believe that even the
by
Jason Wilson
Fashion
Names You Can Pronounce! Clothes You Can Wear! Stockholm FW Does ...
Left to right: Acne, Nikolaj d'Ã‰toiles, and Whyred. While menswear designers in Paris and Milan seem to have indulged in many high-altitude flights
by
Jason Wilson
Shopping
Makr Beats the Market: A Wallet that Eases the Pain of Inflation
A $9 salad here. A $200 cellphone bill there. Darn it if money isn't hard to keep these days. Apart from cutting the interest rate, which we can't really
by
Jason Wilson
Mens
Men's Paris Fashion Week Trends: The Freaks Come Out
Last week in Paris, menswear designers attacked many preconceived notions of modern dress-codes with shots of pink, lashes of femininity, and some
by
Jason Wilson
Shopping
Say No To Scarves! Now, It's Hip To Be Square
All-season scarves worn in the hot, hot summer are just about as sensible as the slim jeans those same fellows will be sweating through as they preen down
by
Jason Wilson
Shopping
Casadei: Getting High the Old-Fashioned Way
Yeah, yeah, we know all the old historic Italian footwear houses have become newly chic (though, in our humble opinion, Ferragamo never went out of chic).
by
Jason Wilson
Fashion
Who Doesn't Love the "F" Word? Fasoli Arrives
Femininity. Fashion. Fantasy. Michaël Marson and Sandrina Fasoli, the award-winning design duo behind the Sandrina Fasoli collection do seem to like
by
Jason Wilson
Shopping
Feathered Friends: Headbands Gone Wild!
Have you ever heard a wolf cry to the Blue Corn Moon? Hate to break it to you, city mouse, but you probably never will. But since we know just how much
by
Jason Wilson
Shopping
Number (N)ine Gets Rad With Vans
We almost broke a hip the one and only time we attempted to mount a skateboard. Perhaps it was because we didn't quite look the part when we first tried
by
Jason Wilson
Events
Refinery29 Spikes the Lemonade for the Assembly Opening Party
R29 and friends converged on Ludlow Street Thursday night to toast the opening of the Lower East Side's newest guy shop, Assembly. Endearingly smug
by
Jason Wilson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted