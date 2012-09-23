Skip navigation!
Jackie Singer
Los Angeles
The 7 People You'd Meet If You Hit Up All Those Swanky Emmy Soirees
Jackie Singer
Sep 23, 2012
Celebrity Beauty
How To Meet A Mansome Gentleman: Peep This Manscaping-Themed Movie
Jackie Singer
May 18, 2012
Entertainment
Band Of Brothers: The Bro Code Band Takes Over Our Streets!
Jackie Singer
Apr 14, 2012
Entertainment News
Dial M For Movie? Nicole Kidman Confirmed To Play Grace Kelly
Sure, the resemblance may not be spot-on, but big screen power player Nicole Kidman has just inked a deal to play legendary American
by
Jackie Singer
Entertainment
Save Animals With the Fur Off Your Back (Or Out The Back Of Your ...
For those of us heirs to hairs who have been bequeathed fur coats from our mothers and grandmothers of a different pre-PETA fashion era, you no longer
by
Jackie Singer
