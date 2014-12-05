Skip navigation!
Heather Talbert
Tinseltown
Holiday Treats From 5 Chicago Baking Babes
Rebecca Taras
Dec 5, 2014
Chicago
Beauty Advice From
Motown's
Diana Ross Look-Alike
Rebecca Taras
Jul 30, 2014
Chicago
Cooking With 3 Chicago James Beard Award Winners
Rebecca Taras
Jul 14, 2014
Chicago
Meet The Celeb Stylist Behind Rad & Refined
Jacqueline Rezak of Rad + Refined may have fled to sunny L.A. to pursue her career as a celebrity stylist, but that doesn't mean the Highland Park native
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Meet Chicago's Ultimate Beauty Queen
Whether it was that surprise visit from your S.O.'s folks, the impromptu lunch with your boss, or a spontaneous girls night out, you've probably found
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Snaps From Last Night's R29 Party
When last night's R29 Mixmaster event kicked off at the Hideout, the temperature was a not-so-balmy four degrees. But, despite the Arctic temps, folks
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Served: Inside Wilson Sporting Goods HQ
Whether it was during grade-school recess or the company golf outing, you've undoubtedly utilized a piece of equipment from Wilson Sporting Goods at least
by
Rebecca Taras
Hair
3 DIY Ways To Rock A Roaring '20s Faux Bob Like A Boss
A new cut or lightened locks can do a lot for a gal's self-esteem — if you're not afraid of permanency, that is. So, we're here to prove that you can
by
Rebecca Taras
Fashion
How To Pack For A Lakeside Getaway
When summer rolls around, I start dreaming of a destination filled with sun and water. Which is why every year my friends and I plan a trip to Lake
by
Liz Schneider
Chicago
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Meet The Sassy Gal Behind Blog Pretty & Fun
Sure, fashion trends and dreamy decor abound on the Internet. But, Chicago blog Pretty and Fun is so much more than just aspirational snaps. Which is why
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Sahar Dada
UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 11. After meeting with up-and-coming designer Sahar Dada to scoop her beauty secrets, we came to the
by
Rebecca Taras
Fashion
The Power Of Pastels — This Getup Will Make You A Believer
Living in Chicago can be tough, especially when your apartment is the size of a shoebox and you're sharing it with a boy and a 75-pound chocolate lab
by
Liz Schneider
Fashion
Rain Or Shine, These Bright Finds Will Perk Up Any Outfit — Or Af...
On random rainy days like today, the entire city slows down. There are few people on the street, businesses are quiet, and everyone likes to postpone
by
Liz Schneider
Celebrity Style
My City, My Style: Our Day With Jewelry Guru Laura Lombardi
UPDATE: This story was original,y published on April 9. No outfit can be truly complete without jewelry. And, we like to get our accessorizing tips from
by
Rebecca Taras
Street Style
Studio Stalker: Behind The Scenes With A Project Runway Starlette
UPDATE: Attention engaged ladies! Katelyn's new bridal line is now officially available for purchase. This story was originally published on April 1.
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
5 Local Tattoo Shops That Are Anything But Scary
With celebs like Rihanna and Kelly Osbourne leading the charge, tattoos are becoming increasingly popular in the world of high fashion. But, the prospect
by
Nicole Briese
Chicago
A Gorgeous Ballerina Ditches Her Tutu For Serious Style
We don't know about you, but if we were a ballerina pirouetting our way through a performance, the first thing we'd want to put on afterwards would be a
by
Rebecca Taras
Home
10 Phrases Commonly Used In Fancy, Non-Shady Apartment Listings
Apartment searching is like reaching your hand into a bag blindfolded and fumbling around for something that feels right, while simultaneously hoping
by
Hayden Manders
Chicago
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Meet This Superstar In The Making
We didn't think it would be possible to find a new girl crush and BFF in one swoop, but it happened. Meet Ashley-Lauren Elrod, actress, singer, violinist,
by
Rebecca Taras
Home
Chicago's Biggest Sweetheart Shows Off Her Amazing Digs
We love a woman who can bring home the bacon — especially when it's mixed into a delicious, chocolaty candy bar. Who is this female version of Willy
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Meet This Spunky & Gorgeous Actress
We've heard that laughter is the best medicine — and boy, do we believe that, after hanging out with actress Carisa Barreca from The Second City. The
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
On Set With
Windy City LIVE
Associate Producer Jessie Kalin
Watching morning TV in your PJs may be ultra chill, but what happens behind the scenes of your favorite talk show most certainly is not. And because
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Achieve A Winter Glow In 4 Easy Steps
Unless you just returned from a warm-weather vacay (so jealous!), dull skin is impossible to avoid, right about now. But since the summer sun isn't going
by
Rebecca Taras
Beauty
Real Girl, Real Beauty: A Rockstar Makeup Artist Spills Her Secrets
If applying anything more than lip gloss and mascara makes you feel nervous, you're not alone. That's why there are amazing pros like local girl Shannon
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
One Girl, Four Looks: DJ Chess Hubbard's Eclectic Style
Think back to that internship you had in college—did it help you realize all your hopes and dreams? For Chess Hubbard (a.k.a. DJ Mother Hubbard), the
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
13 Snaps Of Threadless' Wild & Crazy HQ
For all of you subjected to cramped cubicles and cheesy artwork, we're sorry. While we don't mean to make you jealous, we've found what might just be the
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Model Kristen Gipson Shares Her Casual-Chic Style
UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 14. You may know her as the gorgeous model in the American Apparel ads, but there's so much more
by
Rebecca Taras
Hair
5 Easy Steps For A Modern-Day Pinup-Girl 'Do
It's not rocket science when it comes to figuring out why pin-up girls landed in the lockers of G.I.'s during World War II. They were hot. Period. In
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Real Girl, Real Beauty: Chicago's Hottest Realtor
Can't break the (bad) habit of applying your makeup on the way to work? Sounds like you need a serious dose of beauty inspiration…from someone who
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Gorgeous Go-Getter Shows Off Her Style
UPDATE: This story was originally published on October 17 — but we can't get enough of her killer style! At a loss every time you need to get dressed
by
Rebecca Taras
