Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Erica Gannett
Dedicated Feature
5 Ways To Wear This Versatile Spring Trend
Eliza Dillard
Apr 25, 2017
Trends
We Tried This Trend On 7 Different Body Types
Eliza Dillard
Dec 12, 2016
Styling Tips
5 Styling Tricks Your Winter Wardrobe's Been Missing
Eliza Dillard
Nov 11, 2016
Food & Drinks
3 No-Cook Meals For When Turning On The Stove Is Entirely Too Much
Once summer hits, even the most run-of-the-mill errands and tasks start to seem a lot more daunting. Blame it on the temperature: Attempting to keep
by
Sophie Ross
Home
How I Accidentally Inherited A Stranger's Entire Home
We'd been apartment-hunting for a month with no success. The holidays were looming; we'd reached the point when you start to consider whether living in
by
David Kopach
Home
A Playful Tribeca Loft We Want To Move Into
Just because you're a grownup doesn't mean you need to have a "grownup apartment." And, PieterJan Mattan's Tribeca loft is proof. As the co-founder and
by
Chloe Daley
Creative
3 EASY Ramen Recipes That Are Next-Level Yummy
Ramen is more than just the crown jewel of Japanese cuisine — it's practically an art form. Eating the signature dish is a sensory experience in itself:
by
Venus Wong
R29 Home Tours
How To Mix High & Low Decor — Inside A Dreamy R29 Apartment
We may be guilty of overly gushing about our fellow employees. But, there's one R29er who seriously deserves our woman-crushing. That would be Ashley
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Mini Makeover: How To Decorate Your Boring Work Desk
It’s probably safe to say R29 staffers spend more time at their desks than in their beds. That sounds depressing, but we're kind of nuts about our jobs.
by
Chloe Daley
Food & Drinks
How To Stock Your Fridge (& Cook) Like An Adult
You can tell quite a lot about someone from the inside of their fridge. Three bottles of Sriracha? Hello, takeout. A bottle of chilled Champagne?
by
Chloe Daley
Home
A Magic Fix For Even The Tiniest Closet
Fiona Byrne's gorgeous mini-walk-in closet inspires envy in us for two reasons. First, there's her neatly hung and stacked clothes, all within a united
by
Chloe Daley
Home
How To Cheat Your Way To A Killer Closet
If you live in a city, you probably have an awkward closet. Either it's shallow, two inches away from your bed, or even worse, non-existent. The latter
by
Chloe Daley
R29 Home Tours
Chic, Simple Decor That Won't Bore You To Tears
Of all the homes we talk our way into, artists' apartments are the pièce de résistance. And, when we heard about watercolorist and illustrator Samantha
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Our Style Editor's Small-Space Makeover Shows Us How It's Done
Deciding to live in a small space means carefully weighing its quirky pros and cons. Do the soft, natural light and central location win over the
by
Chloe Daley
Skin Care
DIY Skin Care For Winter Woes
The past few months of arctic temperatures and endless snow have been brutal for our skin. From the icy wind slapping our faces to heavy boots suffocating
by
Gabrielle Korn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted