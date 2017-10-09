Skip navigation!
Eric T. White at See Management
Fashion
Artist Ava Nirui's Style Is As Meta As Her Instagram
Erin Cunningham
Oct 9, 2017
Fashion
Why Kanye West Is Fascinated With This 5'1" Model
Erin Cunningham
Jun 1, 2017
Styling Tips
How To Do Boho Without Looking Like A Coachella Victim
Connie Wang
Dec 1, 2016
Styling Tips
These Halloween Costumes Are Fashion Girl-Approved
For people who like to wear clothes (hi friends), Halloween is basically the most important of holidays — and one that’s not taken lightly. How many
by
Ana Colon
Trademarks
Indian Model Bhumika Arora On Tradition & Messing It All Up
No matter what country you came from or what country you're headed to, first-generation immigrants have a tricky relationship with fashion. What's normal
by
Connie Wang
Trends
"Body-Conscious" Dresses That Will Still Let You Breathe
From 2000 to just about yesterday, the Herve Leger bandage dress (or a knockoff of it) was a staple in after-hours spaces. It was as ubiquitous in clubs
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
The One-Month Challenge Every Runner Needs To Try
When we initially think about it, the idea of a leg workout seems a little, well, unnecessary. After all, we've been tottering around for well over 20
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
You'll Want To Learn These 10 Shirt Hacks
If your immediate response to any rule is "Says who?" — then welcome to the club. You're our kind of fashion person. When it comes to something as
by
Connie Wang
