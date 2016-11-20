Skip navigation!
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
The F Word's Origin Might Surprise You
Daniel Barna
Nov 20, 2016
Entertainment News
A Star Is Born: Your Favorite Actors' Surprising Breakout Roles
Daniel Barna
Nov 14, 2016
Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch & Keira Knightley Stun On The Cover Of
W
Magazine
Daniel Barna
Jan 5, 2015
Entertainment News
Hayden Panettiere Shared A Photo Of Her Baby Girl
It looks like motherhood suits Hayden Panettiere just fine. In a December interview, the 25-year-old actress told People that she was "limping around,"
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Your Hidden Facebook Photos Aren't As Hidden As You Think
If you rely on Facebook's "hide from my timeline" option to bury your unflattering photos, we have some bad news. A new Google Chrome extension called
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
It Just Got A Lot Harder To Watch Netflix Abroad
We have some bad news for anyone who doesn't live in the United States. And no, it has nothing to do with the availability of the McRib. As anyone
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
ESPN Anchor Stuart Scott Dies After Long Battle With Cancer
Groundbreaking ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died Sunday morning after a long battle with cancer, the network confirmed. He was 49 years old. "ESPN and
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Watch The Magical New Trailer For
Cinderella
When the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, nothing in my world changed much. The Ferrari I brought to Diddy's house was still a Ferrari. My
by
Daniel Barna
Music
Rihanna's "World Peace" Is The First Banger Of 2015
We once lived in a world where each year promised us a new Rihanna album. Between 2005 and 2012, there was only one year in which RiRi didn't drop a
by
Daniel Barna
Music
Idina Menzel Defends Shaky New Year's Eve Performance
Idina Menzel wants us all to just let it go. The singer came under fire for botching a performance of her smash song "Let It Go" during Wednesday's Dick
by
Daniel Barna
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
Oprah Is "Looking For Leadership" After Recent Protests
In the new civil rights drama Selma, Oprah Winfrey plays Annie Lee Cooper, a real-life activist who was integral in the 1965 Selma-to-Birmingham marches
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Neighbors From Hell Is The Funniest Instagram Of 2014
Unless you live in a little house on a prairie, or you've spent the last decade mining minerals in Antarctica, you've likely had to deal with an
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Watch The
Glee
Cast Kill Ed Sheeran's "Sing"
Ed Sheeran is finally getting the Glee treatment, and it comes not a moment too soon. With the beloved Fox show set to embark on its sixth and final
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Jay Wilds: Sarah Koenig "Was Harassing My Friends In Baltimore"
Natasha Vargas-Cooper didn't wait long to release the second part of her interview with Jay Wilds, the key witness in the ultra-popular podcast, Serial.
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Legendary Voice Actress Christine Cavanaugh Dead at 51
Christine Cavanaugh, the actress who lent her voice to some of the most iconic animated characters of the '90s, passed away on December 22. She was 51
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
These Are The 20 Most Pirated Films of 2014
Pirates have very specific tastes. They love buried treasure, Captain Crunch cereal, and, according to a list of the 20 most torrented films of the year,
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
John Mayer Did NOT Wake Up Like This
John Mayer's Instagram followers received quite a shock yesterday when the singer posted a bizarre photo of himself hanging out with good friend Ricky Van
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Jay from
Serial
Finally Tells Us His Side Of The Story
Jay Wilds is finally speaking out. The key witness in the murder of Hae Min Lee believes he was misrepresented in the ultra-popular Serial podcast,
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
John Oliver Wants Us To Know That New Year's Eve Is The Worst
If you're in the camp that thinks New Year's Eve is the worst holiday ever, you're not alone. Despite being on hiatus until February of next year, Last
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Facebook Says Sorry For "Year In Review" Blunder
Some memories are just not worth remembering. It's a thought Facebook might want to take into consideration in 2015, when they roll out their annual
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Egypt Bans
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Controversy continues to engulf Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings more than two weeks after its theatrical release. The religious epic — which
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
What To Do When You're Bumped From A Flight
As the nation gets set to embark on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Vox has compiled a very useful guide to avoid the usual headaches
by
Daniel Barna
New York
New York City Says Goodbye To Slain Officer Rafael Ramos
The funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos took place at the Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens on Saturday. Hundreds of police officers
by
Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Hackers Leak Thousands Of Passwords, Credit Card Info
We promise you that one day you'll wake up, and you won't have to read about the latest attack on privacy perpetrated by anonymous hackers. Unfortunately,
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
The Interview
Will Be Available Online — TODAY
We know it's a cliché, but this time Christmas really has come early — quite literally. Yesterday, it was revealed that a handful of theaters across
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Ariana Grande's Britney Spears Impression Is Uncanny
If the whole "world's biggest pop star" thing doesn't work for Ariana Grande, she has another potentially lucrative career to fall back on. As it turns
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Meet The Latest & Cutest Addition To Hayden Panettiere's Family
It's going to be a very memorable Christmas for Hayden Panettiere and her fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The couple welcomed their first child
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
The
Entourage
Movie Trailer Is Finally Here, Bro
Well, it's happening. It's really happening. The Entourage movie is actually a thing, and now we have the trailer to prove it. It's been three years
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Emily Blunt Is So Down For
Devil Wears Prada
Sequel
Hollywood has the bad habit of making unnecessary sequels to movies we never really liked in the first place. We're talking to you Now You See Me. But
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Vanessa Hudgens Channels Audrey Hepburn In
Gigi
It's been a dog's age since Vanessa Hudgens flexed the singing chops that made her a star. Now, the 26-year-old triple threat is revisiting her musical
by
Daniel Barna
