Chantal Adair
Hair
Color Guard: We Put Ojon's New Hair-Color Protector To The Test
Us
Jan 4, 2013
Street Style
The Street-Style Snap That Left Us All Googly Eyed
Gina Marinelli
Dec 20, 2012
Street Style
Sibling Rivalry Street Style: Double The Bundle, Double The Cuteness
Annie Georgia Gre...
Dec 17, 2012
Street Style
Leeann Works A Low (
Low
) Budget Like A Boss
The Refinery29 staff live for scoping out cool, inspiring outfits. Sometimes, that takes us around the globe, and, sometimes, they're sitting right next
by
Us
Street Style
Street Style: The Perfect Topper For (Gross) Days Like These
'Scuse us for stalking but we really can't get enough of the eye-catching coats we've been spotting in NYC lately. And, yes, yesterday's roundup
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
5 Curvy Gals Share Their Shopping Secrets
While the fashion industry is inundated with images of towering, pin-thin, brooding women, the majority of America doesn't resemble Kate Moss and Karlie
by
Connie Wang
Hair
A Real Girl's Guide To Transitioning Hair
Natural-hair devotees tend to be a little, well, obsessive. Get a few in a room, and you’ll overhear, “What’s your curl type? 3B? 4A?” (Yes, curls
by
Crystal Martin
Street Style
Street Style: How New Yorkers Rocked The Vote (And What They Wore)
It's November 7, which means we've finally made it through the election — the polls have closed, the attack ads have run their course, and (hopefully)
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Street Style: Double The Skinnys + Double The Sneaks = Easy, Bree...
No, it doesn't take much for models like Mina Cvetkovic and Georgina Stojilikovic to look camera ready. Even so, when we spotted them in their off-duty
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
3 Editors, 6 Under-$50 Looks. We Did It!
It doesn't really require much style savvy or sartorial dexterity to walk into Barneys and emerge bearing an amazing outfit. If you really want to see if
by
Us
DIY
DIY A Cozy Pom-Pom-Sleeved Sweater
Growing up in Wisconsin, Jenni Radosevich was always creating her own style. Now, living in New York, her affinity to "spot style you love, and
by
Us
Hair
Mane Inspiration: We're Loving This Braided Hair-Hat
The half shaved head has always perplexed us. And while we loved when Ri-Ri sported it, we didn't quite know how we felt when it started popping up on
by
Taylor Barringer
