Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Brett Kurzweil
Food & Drinks
10 Pizza Recipes That Take Less Than An Hour
Elizabeth Buxton
Apr 19, 2017
Food & Drinks
4 Healthy 1-Dish Dinners To Help With Your Resolution To Cook More
Zoe Bain
Jan 3, 2017
Food & Drinks
These Foil-Packet Dinners Will Save You Time, Money & Dishes
Zoe Bain
Nov 17, 2016
Food & Drinks
The Secret Recipes Every True Condiment Lover Should Know
As someone who regularly uses multiple utensils (and yes, even my fingers) to make sure that I am scraping up every last lick of Nutella, I can tell you
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
5 Genius Trader Joe's Hacks Every Lazy Girl Should Try Tonight
We wax poetic about Trader Joe's products all the time. We live off the snacks and have a stock of go-to frozen meals on hand in case of emergency, or you
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
5 Breakfasts-In-A-Jar That Will Be Your New Obsession
Eating breakfast in the morning has become something of a luxury. We're so rushed trying to get to work that even adding one more step to our routine can
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
6 Snacks In A Jar That Will Become Your New Obsession
Every day at around 3 p.m., we need a snack. And given that we're always trying to save money on lunch, breakfast, and well, just about everything else in
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
3 Summer Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Make Your Life Easier
If you're a city-dweller, grilling during the summer is pretty much impossible. Unless you have a friend with a barbecue or you decide to be ambitious and
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
How To Make Your Apartment Smell Like The Holidays
The best thing about the holidays (other than the food, of course) is the smell. Evergreen trees, slow-roasted meats, fried deliciousness, and the most
by
Zoe Bain
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted