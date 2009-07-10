Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Anne-Marie Scali
Trends
In Bloom: As Sexy As Garters, Bloomers Are Fast Becoming A Style-Star Essential
Anne-Marie Scali
Jul 10, 2009
Fashion
Karen Walker Hits Us With a Double Dose of Colorful Sunny Cool With New Resort Collection
Anne-Marie Scali
May 18, 2009
Shopping
Stymie's Softest New Tees For Brainiacs
Anne-Marie Scali
May 11, 2009
Shopping
Supreme Takes On Ray Ban With New Sunglass Line
We'll get over our obsession with rad new sunglasses when the sun stops shining (aka, never!) Until then, we're feeling these two new styles from Supreme,
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
14 Trench Coats To Keep You Dry This Wet and Rainy Weekend
Sure enough, as soon as we get a little taste of summer, the storm clouds roll around to put a damper on our outdoor festivities. But who's to say we
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
Vibe Harslof Makes Chemistry Cool Again With Her Pretty Molecular...
We ditched our fair share of chemistry classes back in the day—all those reduction-oxidation problem sets left our heads spinning. Now we're wishing we
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Fashion
Stylist Jessica de Ruiter Opens the Doors To Her L.A. Abode and D...
Enlarge Image Fashion stylist Jessica de Ruiter believes in a Less is More philosophy when it comes to her wardrobe—buy fewer quality pieces and wear
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Sunny Blue Suede Shoes That Are Right On the Money
VPL's spring '09 show left us with a serious case of the blues--well, blue suede shoes, that is. The LD Tuttle-designed, summer-hued ankle strap sandals
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
Celebrating Earth Day With A Righteous Roundup Of Forward-Thinkin...
If you think a tee is just a tee, think again. Fashion is as much about politics as Al Gore is about polar bears. With today's honoring of Earth Day,
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Politics
Giant Headbands For Little Babies Have Us At A Loss For Words
While we're still here musing over the lost objects of our childhood (socks with sandals, Crayola 64 packs), the fashion-forward kids of today are in a
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
Earnest Alexander Makes Manly Murses For the Ethically-Conscious Guy
The hunt for a sturdy, distinctly manly murse/manbag can be a taxing one. So for all you dudes who refuse to carry Chrome and are sick of Jack Spade, may
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
A New Line of Jewelry That's A Natural Wonder
When presented with an opportunity to spread our wings and branch out, we tend to think in terms of fashion as opposed to flight. Lucky for us, the second
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Trends
2 Good 2 B Forgotten: The Bodysuit is Back!
Well this onesie is definitely our ultimate recession must-have. A two-in-one twist on the traditional tank, the bodysuit continues making its way back on
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
Rad or Bad? House of Holland's Crazy Take on the Levi's 501
It's not just a case of double-vision; we're seeing spots, too, courtesy of Levi's X House of Holland Denim collection. Inspired by the series Beverly
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Politics
We Feel Love: Chris Cunningham & Donna Summer Team Up For A New G...
Don't call Chris Cunningham's new film for Flora by Gucci romantic. "(That's) a word that doesn't fit in the Gucci code," explains Riccardo Ruini who
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Fashion
Araks' Fall '09 Lookbook Gives Day Clothes a Touch of Drama
We love the way Araks'Â lingerie makes us feel flirty no matter what we're wearing. The new Araks fall '09 lookbook is just as romantic—except with
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Politics
Rankin and Macallan—The Latest Hookup Between Fashion and B...
Fashion and liquor tend to blend as well together in print as they do in person. Scarlett Johansson was just announced as the new face of MoÃ«t &
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted