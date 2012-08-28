Skip navigation!
Alexandra Silver
Drybar Founder Alli Webb On Cheap Beauty Buys, First Lady Locks, & More
Aug 28, 2012
This Kids' State Dinner Is Way Cuter Than The Average Kiddie Tea Party
Aug 23, 2012
Missing The Olympics? Make Super-Fan Status At Trivia Night
Aug 21, 2012
Michelle Obama And Gwen Stefani: A Match Made In Style Heaven?
Which comes first: fashion or fundraising? Judging by the Instagram photo that designer Clare Vivier posted of Michelle Obama and Gwen Stefani yesterday,
Load Up On Fresh Fall Accessories (For A Good Cause) At Lou Lou
When our wrists (or necks, or fingers, or ears) need some sparkle, local accessory chain Lou Lou is our go-to. With 10 locations in the DMV carrying
Thank Us Later: Your New Fave Weekend Market Opens This Saturday
Picking up groceries from Whole Foods and pillows from Target doesn’t exactly scream "awesome weekend plans," does it? Thankfully, the DC MEETMarket
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 18 2012
Studio 85’s D.C.-themed nail polish collection matches fun hues with locally themes and landmarks. Try out "Roc Creek," a jade hue, or a metallic azure
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 11 2012
Brightest Young Things reviews the top 50 songs of 2012 so far — in haiku form. (Brightest Young Things) It’s tough to keep up with so many summer
Scoop Gorgeous Bride-to-be Baubles At This Accessories Blowout
Calling all brides: Finding those signature pieces to complete your walk down the aisle just got a whole lot easier — especially considering this
Congress Is In Session...But It's SO Not What You Think
In the mood for some Latin flavor, but don’t have time to jet-set below the equator? Well, we may have just the solution for you. Tasty Chinatown spot
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 27 2012
Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern spent the day taste-testing cuisine from D.C.’s fave food trucks. He declared that chow from our trucks is downright
Hide Your Cards, Hide Your Wallet: Relish's Big Sale Starts This ...
Here's a little Tuesday pick-me-up for you: Relish’s annual end-of-season sale starts on Friday. Just cruising through Cady's Alley and peeking in the
Shop For A Good Cause At This G.L.A.M. Event
We'll admit to the occasional shopping splurge — and we're betting you will, too. But wouldn't it be great if those impulse buys did more than just
This Pool Party Has Food, Booze, & Fun Toys. Need We Say More?
If you missed the opening Mother Trucker event at Capitol Skyline Hotel, then you missed 20 food trucks, 10 bars, water slides, aerial suspension
An Inspired Outfit Idea For The Alexandria Food & Wine Festival
Apparently, Virginia is for Wine Lovers. When we first read about Alexandria’s First Annual Food and Wine Festival, we mentally scanned our closet
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 20 2012
Drake (and a 15-person entourage) were spotted partying at Eden Lounge and hanging out in Georgetown. Luckily, Chris Brown was nowhere in sight. (The
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 13 2012
Pack up the car and head for one of these drive-worthy destinations, all within 100 miles of the District. (Don’t forget snacks for the road!) (NBC
Beat The Rainy-Day Blues With Eva Franco's Sweet Summer Dresses
For the sake of our hair, we're holing up inside today to avoid the oppressive humidity and constant drizzle. But we’re not letting a little gray
Cooling Off: This Local Jewelry Line Is Inspired By All Things Ic...
We've been fans of D.C. jewelry designer Sola Biu's line Onyx Feather and its global flavor for a while now — the combination of vintage components
Finally, D.C. Interns Get Some Respect (Or At Least A Discount)
We know how soul-crushing the life of an intern can be: Racing to get your boss’s third iced latte, carrying stacks of papers twice your weight,
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 06 2012
Oops — sometimes clicking "delete" isn't enough. Politwoops has recovered over 3,000 tweets politicians tried to wipe out. (Politwoops) Your five
