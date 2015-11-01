Mojo rising! You’re quite the minx this month, Aries, with the sun and the new moon lighting a fire in Scorpio and your seductive eighth house on November 11. Let your sultry side out to play. While you’re prone to pursuing, it’s time to let them come to you instead. Drop hints, bat your lashes, and lay the breadcrumb trail. Then, watch them come chasing right after you. Even rams in relationships could benefit from a little cat and mouse game, so don’t be quite so available. With cosmic couple Mars and Venus conjoined in your commitment sector (Libra) from the 12th on, a relationship could become exclusive. If you’re ready to rock a ring, an engagement could be in the stars this month. The vibes lighten up after the 23rd, setting the stage for an adventurous and romantic vacay.
Your Beauty Forecast: Classic Glamour
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation and concealer, as needed. Start off your eyes with a taupe shadow, using a tapered blending brush to apply it up to the browbone. To fully blend the shadow and contour each lid, mimic a windshield-wiper motion with your brush as you apply. Next, dust a deep-brown shadow into your crease and at the outer corner. Finally, add a classic cat-eye with a dash of liquid liner along the full length of your lashline, gliding it straight out toward the tail end of your brow. To score the perfect red lip, use a matching shade of lip liner to trace the outside edge of your mouth, then color inside the lines to give your lipstick more staying power. Top it all off with two coats of siren-red lip color.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Impressionist, $8.99; ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen in Black, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; FeatherLite Lashes in Define, $TK; Highlighting Palette in Desert Bronze, $TK; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $9.89; ColorStay Lipliner in Red, $7.19; Super Lustrous Lipstick in Fire & Ice, $7.19; Nail Enamel in Revlon Red, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Courtney Shallcross for Muse Management; Model wearing Hilfiger Collection dress, Campbell earrings and Jennifer Fisher bracelet.
