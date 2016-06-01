Truth bomb! June 3 could bring a big reveal or an important moment of truth. If something's off in a relationship, you won't be able to keep quiet about it. You want conversations to be productive, so ask questions (and listen) instead of flinging accusations. On the 17th, Venus nestles into Cancer followed by the sun on the 20th, bringing out your domestic urges. Feather your nest, because you could soon be entertaining a romantic guest. Ready to set up a cohabitation station? Looking at spacious one-bedrooms could be your main mission toward the end of the month.



Think long and hard before settling down, though. Just when you think you've met “the one” — boom! Someone even more promising pops up to woo you. Coupled Rams may have to loosen up restrictions a bit, at least making it fair play to flirt without crossing any lines. (And maybe not when bae is by your side.) If you're single, revel in it, at least until the 20th, and check out Cupid's sampler platter. That said, erotic can make you neurotic this month, as your ruling planet Mars retrogrades through Scorpio and your seduction zone until the 29th. As fun as it is to banter, you might want to draw the line at basic kissing first, because your heart will get involved. Trust takes time to build, Aries. Besides, making someone wait a little can be a good strategy in June. It shows who's willing to stick around and wait for you.

