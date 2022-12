17 Aesthetically Pleasing Homebody Gifts From Areaware

For the uninitiated, Areaware is a home goods retailer that is filled to the brim with design-forward, highly unique, and quirky products that are sure to elicit compliments from guests. From salad serving spoons shaped like flora to blobular blobby candles to 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles featuring nothing more than subtle gradience, Areaware is entirely stocked with conversation starters. Best of all, there's a treat for every kind of dweller at every price point. Case in point: The most expensive product is a moveable large wooden robot at $250 and the cheapest is a set of geometric crayons for $8. All to say, if you've got homebodies or people who love to host on your holiday gift list this year, Areaware ought to be a crucial shopping destination.