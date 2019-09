Here at R29 Health HQ, it feels like we get pitched a new brand of fancy organic-cotton tampons every week — and we know you’ve been seeing them on the shelves more, too. Though organic tampons have been around for years, more recently these products have made the jump from the internet and natural-food-store aisles to mainstream locations such as Walgreens and even your corner bodega.Press releases for these products — and other proponents of them, including the editors of Goop — often imply that organic tampons are better for you because they don’t have scary “ chemicals ,” you know exactly what’s in them, and they’re better for the Earth.But is any of that actually true? Or helpful? (For the extra cost, it had better be.)The main selling point for organic tampons seems to be that they have one ingredient. While traditional, non-organic tampons are made with cotton, rayon, or a blend of the two, organic tampons are made of just organic cotton. Susie Hewson, who founded the first organic-tampon brand, Natracare , back in 1989, says that the purity of ingredients is especially important to millennial women: "This generation of young women is seeking wellness — not just good health or absence of disease," Hewson says. "They want total wellness.""It’s about knowing what you’re putting in your body," adds Jordana Kier, cofounder of LOLA , another organic-tampon brand. "Traditional feminine-care brands are not required to fully disclose the ratio of ingredients in their tampons, so they don’t.”She’s right. The FDA regulates tampons as a Class II medical device , which sounds intense but just means that those devices are subject to extra safety monitoring when they’re on the market. And tampon makers are not required to share specifics of their ingredients, nor do they need to provide studies to anyone other than the FDA showing their products are safe. Class II is the same category in which condoms, wheelchairs, and even some pregnancy tests reside. The FDA estimates that 43% of all medical devices fall into Class II.For decades now, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (along with advocacy groups such as Women's Voices for the Earth ) has been pushing Congress to require tampon manufacturers to operate with more transparency. She first introduced a bill asking for more transparency from manufacturers in 1997, but that bill failed, and since then she has reintroduced the bill 10 more times, most recently in April of last year.Maloney’s fight for more transparency (and organic brands’ honesty about what’s in their products) is admirable, for sure, but that still doesn’t explain whether organic tampons truly deliver on the promise of “total wellness,” as Hewson put it.Your vagina is a mucus membrane that absorbs things more readily than, say, your skin, explains Joshua Holden, MD , assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center. And that’s a fact that organic-tampon companies readily take advantage of: Some claim that this makes it even more important that you’re totally sure what you’re putting up there is safe. The problem is that, as far as scientists can tell, there doesn't seem to be any huge reason to fear our current tampons."We don’t have any data saying that organic tampons would be better than [traditional tampons],” says Julia Cron, MD , assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine.The most obvious reason to choose organic tampons might be that you’re someone who believes organic is always better — whether that’s your spinach or your feminine-hygiene products. For instance, some proponents of organic tampons prefer them because of the farming practices associated with organic cotton. Specifically, that means cotton that isn't grown with pesticides, including the ever-controversial Roundup. However, just last month, the EPA joined European Food Safety Agency and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in concluding that Roundup likely doesn’t cause cancer, which is many consumers' main concern.