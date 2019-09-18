The $2 Lip Balm Anne Winters Has Been Using For Years

Your purse is a sacred gem. Aside from completing your outfit and lugging around your wallet and keys, it's a home away from home for your go-to beauty products. 13 Reasons Why actress Anne Winters unpacks all the beauty goodies hiding in her MCM Monogram bag in the newest episode of Spill It.
Aside from a tiny cardholder and bunch of keys (equipped with mace), Winters' purse is a beauty oasis. She carries the basics: scrunchies, blotting powder, and her go-to lip balm, Carmex. "I've been using this for five years, and my lips are never chapped," she says.
Her on-the-go makeup kit is also stocked with Lorac's Alter Ego lip gloss and Doll 10 Hydralux Lip Liner. "This matches my natural lip color. When I don't want to wear lipstick, I put this on, dull it out, then put Carmex on." Also in her bag is Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze, which can be used for a flush of color on lips and cheeks.
Press play for the full rundown on everything Winters keeps in her purse.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement