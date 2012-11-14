We know, the initial callout of scoring new sweats may not get you totally tickled — unless it's the day after Thanksgiving, of course. But, hear us out on this, the cozy-focused gurus at American Giant are bringing sexy (sweat pants) back in a big way. Leave it to the Mission-based brand to be dubbed makers of the “best sweatshirt in the world” by Esquire and to launch a line of sartorially savvy separates for the guys just in time for the pie-overeating and apartment-hibernating season!
The new line features not one, but two styles of sweats — a workout pant and a trouser. And, while the line does mainly cater toward men, that doesn’t mean we can’t borrow from the boys, right? Whether you’re at the gym burning that pumpkin pie off, doing some holiday shopping, or let’s get real, chilling out on the couch, you can finally take comfort (literally!) knowing you look totally fly in your lazy-day attire. We definitely never thought we’d hear ourselves saying that! But, seriously, take a gander at these pieces perfect for a little post-gobble relaxation.
Photo: Courtesy of American Giant
