The 7 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals For Under $25

Are you yearning to give in to the Prime Day hype but your wallet is suffering? Same. Online retail therapy simply hits different when you get the goods for under $25 — that way we can skip the guilt and get right to the sweet shopping-induced dopamine hit. So, we made sure you don't miss out on the big shopping holiday this season, Amazon's two-day-special Prime Day sale event, with this roundup of seven of our favorite super-affordable deals — Prime shipping, included. From electric travel-friendly fans and acne patches to TikTok-approved, top-rated digital clocks and Liquid I.V. Hydration packs, these are the sales worth getting right now for way cheap.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars — 42,659 reviews
Small but mighty, this mini adorable USB fan keeps you cool everywhere you go for up to 21 hours on a full charge no matter how hot the day is. Plus, it's also a flashlight!
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars — 27,500 reviews
An HD mirror, alarm, and clock all at once, this aesthetically pleasing time display has been featured on many-a desk tour TikToks.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 101,452 reviews
Whether you tend to forget your daily water intake or you're incredibly hungover, Liquid IV's Hydration Multiplier drink powder is perfect with three times the electrolytes compared to ordinary sports drinks.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 20,844 reviews
Infused with snail secretion filtrate (which has mucin, an effective exfoliant for all skin types), the beloved CosRX All-In-One Cream repairs your skin's moisture barrier for a more glowy, plump, and hydrated complexion.
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars — 16,513 reviews
Featuring an extendable pole design, heavy-duty bristles, and dustpan teeth, the Kelamayi set comes in five obsession-worthy colors (including this barbie-pink one if you're not vibing with the sage green).
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 127,703 reviews
The OG hydrocolloid sticker that was around before they became oh-so-popular, Hero Cosmetics' Mighty Patch works overnight to get rid of raging pimples and stubborn acne.
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars — 19,303 reviews
In the market for a brand-new electric toothbrush with five different vibrating modes? This set, which comes in nine colorways, is a great value with its six brush heads.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.